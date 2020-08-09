TULSA
Cantrell, Lavoy Eugene “Gene,” 82, retired L.E.C. Construction owner and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 7. Memorial service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Caplinger-Brewster, Virginia, 87, high school and college teacher, died Tuesday, July 28. Graveside memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Oak Hill cemetery, McAlester. Brumley-Mills, McAlester.
Cooper, William C., 85, electrician, died Monday, Aug. 3. Viewing/visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, and service 6 p.m. Monday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Crawford, Rita Mary, 92, retired All Saints Catholic School teacher, died Monday, July 27. Private family services were held. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Fitzgerald, Bobby Gene, 84, veteran, died Friday, Aug. 7. Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Trinity Baptist Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Flesher, Kathryn Thompson, 68, teacher, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Harnish, John, 78, owner and president of a cabinet company, died Monday, July 27. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel. Service also online at moorefuneral.com.
Haverfield, Beverly Jane, 88, homemaker, died Friday, Aug. 7. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Hayes, Stanley Carter, 93, retired American Airlines mechanic, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Kenyon, Mora, 81, registered nurse, died Friday, Aug. 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside services pending.
Lewis, Clark, 61, died Friday, Aug. 7. No services planned. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
McDaris, Ted Wan, 70, retired Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 5. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven chapel.
Moore, James H., 98, geologist and retired Navy, died Tuesday, Aug. 4. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Thursday, Moore Southlawn Chapel. Private family service.
Roderick, Barbara Ann, 92, secretary, died Wednesday, Aug. 5. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens Vet’s Field II.
Shirley, Gary M., 71, veteran, died Friday, Aug. 7. Viewing 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Weatherly, Camellia “Connie,” 98, retired Transok Pipeline Co. executive secretary, died Saturday, Aug. 8. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Wilkerson, Richard, 61, building maintenance, died Monday, Aug. 3. Memorial Service 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Willard, Dorothy Frances, 91, homemaker, died Monday, Aug. 3. Private family memorial at a later date. Schaudt’s Tulsa.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Willcox, Douglas Leroy, 52, real estate investor and Marine Corps veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 6. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Broken Arrow
Campbell, Della “Penny,” 82, CNA, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, St. James United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Floral Haven.
Martin, Dorothy, 87, office manager/computer trainer, died Sunday, Aug. 2. Burial 11 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Garrett.
Martin, Jimmy, 88, trim carpenter and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, April 28. Burial 11 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Garrett.
Sturm, Wanda, 89, bookkeeper, died Friday, Aug. 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, First Church of the Nazarene.
Houston
Watson, Beatrice, 91, died Friday, July 31. Private family service. Rose Hill Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Jenks
Allen, Mary Ann, 91, homemaker, died Thursday, Aug. 6. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Cagle, “Bonnie” Bonez, 100, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 5. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Gordon, Michael Stanley, 64, retired Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Ingram, Joe I., 92, retired Kerr Glass shift foreman and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 7. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Sumerall, Earnest Benton Jr., 82, city of Tulsa purchasing agent, died Thursday, Aug. 6. Service 2 p.m. Friday, Legacy Chapel, Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery. Dillon.
