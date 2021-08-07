Deaths published Sunday, Aug, 8, 2021

TULSA
Gaytan, Diana, 56, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Viewing 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Rosary 6 p.m. Tuesday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Hull, Nathan, 38, musician, died Friday, July 30. Gathering/time of remembrance, 4 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Kelley, Opal Bernice, 91, Ascension St. John nursery care giver, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Memory Chapel, and graveside service 2 p.m., Hartford Memorial Park Cemetery, Hartford, Ark.
Lessel, Rossor “Gene,” 92, welder and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Aug. 4. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home.
Lane, Isabelle A., 91, circuit board maker, died Sunday, Aug. 1. Graveside service 1 p.m. Friday, Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel.
Mosier, Edward Bert (Ed), 72, minister, died March 16, 2020. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Park Church of Christ main sanctuary. Moore’s Southlawn.
Patterson, Clara, 88, cashier and retail grocery front end manager, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. No services planned. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Sartain, Tommy, 50, warehouse worker, died Thursday, July 29. Memorial service held Wednesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel.
Stone, Marilyn Goumaz, 87, American Airlines executive assistant, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Thomas, Jack, 99, residential and commercial builder/contractor, and Army Air Corps veteran died Thursday, Aug. 5. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Tipsword, Wallace, 97, Baird Manufacturing & Larkin Products owner/president, and Army Air Corps veteran, died Friday, Aug. 6. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Falling, Bobby, 72, machinist, died Monday, Aug. 2. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Fairview Cemetery, Vinita. Luginbuel Funeral Home, Vinita.
Jones, Karen, 64, hairstylist, died Saturday July 31. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Jones, Mitchell Steven “Mitch,” 62, Waldens Machine Inc. quality engineer, died Friday, Aug. 6. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Litteer, Marilyn, 69, teacher, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Celebration of life service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, Sand Springs. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Maloney, Richard E. “Rick,” 67, accountant, died Friday, June 25. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Perry, Don, 76, licensed practical nurse, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Visitation 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Florence Street Baptist Church.
Samuel, Barbara, 93, secretary, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Viewing 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Garrett Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
Silver, LaRuth, 87, homemaker, died Saturday, July 17. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, New Life Baptist Church. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Glenpool
Clark, Jesse, 96, general contractor and Army veteran, died Jan. 12. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Chavez, Joanna May, 61, Cox Cable Co. office computer specialist, died Monday, Aug. 2. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
Smith, Wanda Lee, 92, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 3. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.
Sand Springs
Fisher, Allen, 83, steel worker and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Private family service. Mobley-Groesbeck.
McClintock, Barbara Ann, 87, administrative assistant, died Friday, Aug. 6. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nowata Memorial Park, Nowata, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sand Springs United Methodist Church.
Parnell, Romilious Levi, 83, steel worker, died Saturday, Aug. 7. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Community Freewill Baptist Church, Kiefer.
Vantrease, Robert Merle “Bob,” 88, retired plumber and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 6. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.
Sperry
Holmes, Kristen Gaye (Crandall), 38, court reporter and stenographer, died Thursday, Aug. 5. Viewing 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Johnson Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Baptist Church West Campus, Skiatook.
