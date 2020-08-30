Deaths published Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020

TULSA
Barnett, Williard A., 72, mechanic, died Wednesday, Aug. 26. Services pending. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Bury, Linda (Lewis), 77, certified nursing assistant, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Mallory-Martin Funeral Home, Stigler. Cremation Society of Oklahoma.
Copeland, Rolland “Tunny,” 92, retired truck driver and Army veteran, died Friday, Aug. 28. Services pending. Brown Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Coweta.
Ederer, Maureen Gail, 76, retired Keep Oklahoma Beautiful executive director, died Saturday, Aug. 22. Services pending. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Enix, Debra, 65, information technology management, died Saturday, Aug. 22. Private family service. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.
Paige, Jerry “Dee,” 67, certified public accountant, died Friday, Aug. 21. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, Asbury United Methodist Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Services.
Ishee, Zelmo Parlan, 82, senior vice president of sales and veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
King, George C. Jr., 91, personal investment agent, died Thursday, Aug. 20. Private family service. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage Funeral and Cremation Services.
Laster, Jean Morrow, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Private family service. Stanleys Funeral & Cremation Service.
Newman, George R., 99, retired Brandon Kitchens Cabinet Manufacturing manufacturing representative and Army veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 23. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Rinehart, Arthur Fredrick, 76, Rinehart Agency president, died Monday, Aug. 24. Private family service. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Sparks, William Earl, 64, attorney, died Wednesday, Aug. 26. Celebration of life pending. Floral Haven Funeral Service, Broken Arrow.
Treat, Sidney Martha, 77, died Saturday, Aug. 22. Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Southern Hills Baptist Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Wood, Donald Eugene, 75, deputy and veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Reception 1-3 p.m., Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Beard, Raymond, 71, Army veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 20. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Life Demonstration Church. Cremation Society of Oklahoma, Tulsa.
Brooks, Barbara Sue, 71, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Brown Family Funeral Home Chapel, Coweta.
Cleveland, Okla.
Gray, Lazeta, 78, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Dustin
Jaris, John R., 78, commercial construction senior project manager, died Friday, Aug. 28. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, Christ the King Catholic Church, Tulsa. Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel, Tulsa.
Glenpool
Dowdy, William Jr., 43, heavy equipment operator, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Visitation 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Morning Star Evangelistic Center.
Okmulgee
Barnard, Robert “Bob,” 95, nursing home and assisted living administrator and owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 22. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Tuesday, McClendon-Winters Funeral Home and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, First United Methodist Church.
Owasso
Greninger, Robin K., 60, homemaker, died Wednesday, Aug. 26. Celebration of life 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
McLaughlin, Charlene Esther, 92, retired Williams Co. computer analyst, died Friday, Aug. 28. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood Chapel, Tulsa.
Moon, Herman Lewis, 88, electronics engineer and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, Aug. 25. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Vanderwege, Mildred, 82, homemaker, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service. Memorial service pending.
Terlton
Sissom, Donald R., 80, retired police officer and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Aug. 27. Visitation 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla., and graveside service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oak Hill Cemetery, Mannford.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.