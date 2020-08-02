TULSA
Blackburn, Basil, 94, restaurant owner and Navy veteran, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Black, Sheila, 72, university adjunct professor, died Monday, July 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Gotwals, Marion, 99, homemaker, died Friday, July 31. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Hellwege, Stephen Martin, 74, retired pharmacist and Army National Guard veteran, died Thursday, July 23. Absolute Economical Funeral Home, Edmond.
Lewis, Kenneth Layell, 85, retired delivery driver and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 30. Services pending. Mark Griffith Memorial Funeral Home.
Lincks, Carroll Ray, 78, veteran, died Thursday, July 30. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Parnell, Phillip, 82, retired auto mechanic, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Private family service. Rose Hill Funeral Home.
Royse, Ataka, 95, retired nurse, died Saturday, July 25. Visitation 9 a.m. Monday, Rose Hill Funeral Home and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Rose Hill Cemetery.
Sternberg, Joshua Aaron, 38, died Wednesday, July 29. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, both at Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Heusman, John, 83, Texas Credit Union consultant and Army veteran, died Friday, July 24. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel. Private interment, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Hill, Richard, 66, died July 22. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
McGowan, David Kurtis, 66, information technology computer systems specialist, died Monday, July 27. Rosary 10 a.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Self, James “Jimmy”, 49, Commercial Overhead Door and Dock Equipment owner and president and Air Force Reserve and National Guard veteran, died Saturday, July 25. Celebration of life 2-5 p.m. Tuesday, Battle Creek Golf Event Center. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Stone, John, 80, Meat Cutters Union No. 76 member, died Thursday, July 30. No services planned. Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Wilkinson, David, 82, CONICO senior accounts manager and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, July 28. Private family service. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Williams, Billy Dean, 82, mechanical engineer, died Thursday, July 16. Service 10 a.m. Friday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Chelsea
Remington, Archie, 94, lumber company salesman and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, July 29. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Coweta
Hughes, Wanda Ellen, 80, retired flight safety purchasing agent, died Wednesday, July 29. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown Family Funeral Home and service 2 p.m. Monday, First Christian Church.
Owasso
Ray, Rodney J., 73, former Owasso city manager and veteran, died Thursday, July 30. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Freedom Church. Mowery Funeral Service.
Tumleson, Kathryn Mae, 88, retired office manager and Tumleson Wheel Aligning partner, died Tuesday, July 28. Visitation 10 a.m. and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
Sand Springs
Shuck, Betty Lou (Whitaker), 86, former Second Chance Consignment co-owner, died Saturday, Aug. 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Terlton
Morelock, Clifford Jr., 74, retired Jim Warner Ford mechanic, died Friday, July 31. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home, Cleveland, Okla.
