Deaths published Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021

TULSA
Brown, Thomas “TA” Aaron, 83, Navy veteran, died Tuesday, July 27. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Dove Ministry Church, Jenks. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Boerner, Kristen, 52, ophthalmology technician, died Wednesday, July 28. Visitation 1 p.m. Thursday and memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Cantrell, Albert Lee Austin, 77, aircraft inspector and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 29. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Clary, Margaret Ann, 85, retired Associated Center for Therapy director, died Friday, July 30. Services pending. Ninde Brookside
Enlow, Wanda, 91, retired Skateland owner, died Friday, July 30. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Franks, Jr., Jerry L. “J.L.”, 56, attorney, died Tuesday, March 9. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow. Ninde Brookside.
Lane, Lise Lynn, 55, refinery worker, died Tuesday, July 27. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
McClure, Ivy, 61, catastrophe insurance adjuster, died Friday, July 30. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Morrow, Charles, 66, cashier, died Friday, July 23. Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa, Bixby.
Roberts, Waunda, 63. licensed practical nurse, died Wednesday, July 28. Green Hill, Owasso.
Upman, Ronald David, 64, welder, died Monday, July 26. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Eller, Cory Dean, 46, plumber and Army veteran, died Friday, July 23. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home. Service 10 a.m. Thursday, New Beginnings Baptist Church.
Johnson, Sr., Michael, 75, construction worker, died Saturday, July 24. Service 10 30 a.m. Thursday, Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center. Burial 2 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Bixby South Tulsa.
Kaase, Phillip R., 75, retired Tulsa Police Officer and Army veteran, died Thursday, July 22. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.
Moseley, Carl Elmer, 86, Universal Fidelity Insurance claims consultant and Air Force veteran, died Friday, July 30. Rosary 6 p.m. Tuesday and Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at St. Clement of Rome Catholic Church. Leonard-Marker.
Vendetti, Grant P., 60, L3Harris Aeromet pilot, died Sunday, July 25. Viewing 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, Jenks. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, Jenks.
Broken Arrow
Jackson, Candas, 62, homemaker, died Thursday, July 29. Memorial service 10 30 a.m. Wednesday, Rhema Bible Church. Hayhurst.
Claremore
Phelps, Sandra Cooper, 71, teacher, died Thursday, July 29. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Coweta
Boley, Levi Clinton, 37, self-employed construction worker and Marine Corps veteran, died Tuesday, July 27. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Brown Funeral Home and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.
Frisco, Texas
Tollett, Stephen Douglas, 82, Marine Corps veteran, formerly of Tulsa, died Monday, July 19. Services pending. Turrentine-Jackson Morrow, Allen, Texas.
Norman
Hefner, Anna, 94, died Friday, July 23. No services planned. Primrose, Norman.
Wagoner
Cornelius, Leonard Wilson, 69, retired City of Tulsa water department foreman, died Thursday, July 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Porter Freewill Baptist Church, Porter.
