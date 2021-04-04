Deaths published Sunday, April 4, 2021

TULSA
Burge, McArthur, 77, veteran, died Friday, April 2. No services planned, Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Davis, Johnnie Lee, 76, small business owner, died Tuesday, March 30. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel.
Gray, Eileen Joy, 80, advertising secretary, died Sunday, March 14. Memorial service pending. Schaudt’s.
Ray, LaNelle, 82, former The Drapery Works co-owner, died Friday, April 2. Private family graveside service. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service and Crematory.
Hays, Shirley, 83, retired grant administrator at Tulsa Community College, died March 28, 2021. Services will be held at a later date. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Sumner, Wilma Catherine Douglas, 96, administrative assistant for Oklahoma Natural Gas, died Saturday, April 3. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Wolfe, James W., 94, machinist, rancher and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 30. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 2 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Yarnell, Joseph, 97, business owner and Army veteran, died Friday, April 2. Private family service. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Yeksavich, Michael E., 77, veteran, died Tuesday, March 30. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Berryhill
Mefford, Howard Ray, 87, judge and Army veteran, died Monday, March 29. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, West Tulsa Freewill Baptist Church, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Koonce, Marilyn, 85, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 30. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, Church of Saint Benedict. Burial, Calvary Cemetery, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Langston, Rick, 64, supervisor for Goodwill maintenance and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, March 30. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Robbie, Foley, 73, independent sales director for Mary Kay, died Wednesday, March 31. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Southard, Robert Anthony, 28, aviation armament and Army veteran, died Thursday, April 1. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, April 11 and service 3 p.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Wray, Janice, 67, retired unit secretary for Saint Francis Hospital, died Monday, March 29. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Park Grove Cemetery.
Owasso
Webb, Tyler Jackson, 37, Bison Records Dispensary assistant manager and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 30. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service.
