Deaths published Sunday, April 3, 2022

TULSA
Anderson, Linda, 79, retired bookkeeper, died Saturday, March 26. Memorial service at a later date. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Clanton, Justin, 24, active duty Army, died Thursday, March 17. Visitation 1-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Serenity Funeral Home Chapel. Service 2:30 p.m. Saturday, New Life Christian Center. Burial to follow at Meadowbrook Cemetery.
Cook, Clifford Lee, 72, retired firefighter/paramedic and Air Force veteran, died Friday, April 1. Visitation and service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Copes, Frederick, 70, construction project manager, died Monday, March 28. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Drost, Gordon, 98, mechanical engineer and Navy veteran, died Friday, April 1. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Guss, Juanita Mae “Amos,” 96, health care worker, died Sunday, March 27. Visitation 4-p.m. Monday, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Falling Springs Church, Falling Springs, Ark.
Harper, Catherine C., 81, retired Saint Francis Hospital registered nurse, died Wednesday, March 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Lewis, William E., 83. civil engineer, died Tuesday, March 29. Viewing 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 3 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow.
McPherson, Colleen, 44, social worker, died Thursday, March 31. Private family services at a later date. Moore's Southlawn Chapel.
Pegues, Julius, 86, Boeing and FAA aeronautical and designated engineer, and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, March 29. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Fellowship Lutheran Church. Jack’s Memory Chapel.
Proctor, Jimmy, 69, retired Tulsa Billiards Association owner/operator, died Sunday, March 20. Service pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Steinmetz, Martin Raymond, 70, federal attorney, died Wednesday, March 30. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery.
Sullivan, Kathleen Ann, 84, real estate agent, died Friday, March 31. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Taylor, Dolores, 85, executive secretary, died Thursday, March 31. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Thompson, Ruby, 83, supervisor, died Wednesday, March 30. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Dillion Funeral Service Legacy Chapel, Sand Springs, and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Carbondale Assembly of God. Burial in Okmulgee Cemetery, Okmulgee.
Vokoun, Nancy, 80, retired secretary, died Thursday, March 31. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Rhema Bible Church, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Chambers, Leland Wayne, 86, truck driver and building consultant, died Friday, March 11. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. McClendon-Winters.
Broken Arrow
Johnson, Francy, 82, retired Broken Arrow High School art teacher, died Sunday, March 27. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Johnson, Joan, 83, seamstress and homemaker, died Wednesday, March 30. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Visitation Suites, and celebration of life service 1 p.m. Friday, Broken Arrow First Baptist Church.
Cleveland, Okla.
Turner, Jo Ann, 90, public school teacher, died Wednesday, March 30. Visitation 10-11 a.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Chapel. Interment at Highland Cemetery, Pawnee.
Jenks
Tyndall, John Northum, 88, retired insurance agent Marine Corps veteran, died Sunday, March 27. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Friday, Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service Chapel.
Oklahoma City
Roberts, Thomas Lee, 81, Robertshaw Control, died Wednesday, March 23. Schaudt's Okmulgee Funeral Service.
Sapulpa
Lake, Jennifer L., 60, teacher, died Friday, April 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Traditions Funeral Chapel, Kellyville, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sapulpa First United Methodist Church. Burial to follow at South Heights Cemetery, Sapulpa.
Wagoner
Page, Jane, 100, registered nurse and Army veteran, died Monday, March 27. Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, April 4, Park Grove Cemetery Pavilion, Broken Arrow. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
