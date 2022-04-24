Deaths published Sunday, April 24, 2022

TULSA
Belden, Helen Stanfield, 88, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 20. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Ninde Brookside Chapel.
Bell, Maria DeLuz, 67, teacher assistant, died Friday, April 22. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and funeral service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Moore Southlawn Chapel.
Cooper, Clara Mae, 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 20. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Cordray, Stephen, 77, missile maintenance technician, died Wednesday, April 13. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and graveside interment, 3 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Dayer, Dorothy Mae, 88, died Monday, April 18. Viewing 5-6 p.m. and rosary 6 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Guier, Shawn David, 47. personal development specialist, died Saturday, April 9. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Wednesday, Foundations Church, Broken Arrow. Stanleys.
Hobson, Betty, 94, retired school teacher, died Sunday, April 17. Services 11 a.m. Saturday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’vantage.
Hubbard, Cynthia S., Williams Cos. risk management dpartment, died Thursday, April 21. Services are pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Jarvis, Charles “Cheerful,” 87, founder of DIVCO Inc., died Saturday, April 23. Services pending. Moore Southlawn Chapel.
Johnson, Mary Edna, 78, retired Burnidge Welding Supply office manager, died Tuesday, April 5. Services were held April 11. Leonard-Marker, Bixby.
Korthals, Kolleen Kay, 77, retired bank trust services, died Monday, April 11. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Saturday, Jonie Firestone’s home. Sperry. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
Lundgren, Robert D., 89, certified public accountant, died Friday, April 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Moore Southlawn Chapel. Private family services.
Mahoney, William, 96, former director of calibration services at Rockwell International Aircraft and Navy veteran, died Tuesday, April 19. Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Friday at Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Pahlow, Margee, 72, retired owner of Margaret Pahlow Interior Designs, died Wednesday, April 13. Graveside service 2 p.m. May 14, Lake Cemetery, Lamar, Mo. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Pollock, Norma J., 81, died Monday, March 14. Memorial service noon May 6, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home Chapel.
Turnbaugh, Thomas Scott, 53, massage therapist, died Friday, April 22. Services pending. Ninde Mosaic Memorial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Tomlinson, Sheri, 60, self-employed, died Tuesday, April 19. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, Tulsa. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, Bixby United Methodist Church.
Broken Arrow
Adams, Frank, III, 68, retired fleet field maintenance for ONEOK, died Monday, April 18. Memorial Mass noon Thursday, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Cookson. Hayhurst.
Aspenson, Donald, 79, pilot, Air Force, died Monday, April 11. Memorial 1 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Reception to follow.
Ballard, Kent, 80, Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 19. Service 10 a.m. Saturday at Floral Haven Funeral Chapel.
Cox, Sharon, 71. child care worker, died Wednesday, April 20. Private family service will be held at a later date. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Rodgers, Mary A., 91, bank teller, died Tuesday, April 19. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery, Texarkana, Texas.
Triplett, Bill, Jr., 90, Amoco electrician and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 19. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. Graveside committal 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa.
Claremore
Gagnon, Lorraine, 83, HVAC secretary/receptionist, died Monday, April 4. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Moore’s Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa.
Checotah
Bollin, Neil, 81, road construction supervisor and Army veteran, died Sunday, April 17. Celebration of life 9 a.m. Saturday, Brush Hill Baptist Church. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.