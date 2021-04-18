Deaths published Sunday, April 18, 2021

TULSA
Bennett, Carolyn “Sue,” 70, retired IRS administrative assistant, died Tuesday, April 13. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso.
Boyles, James “Jim” Kent, 74, veteran, died Wednesday, April 14. Memorial service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Brisco, Sherry Ann, 75, retired American Airlines/Sabre and HP software developer, died Tuesday, March 23, formerly of Bixby. No services planned. Baker Funeral Home Valley Center, Valley Center, Kansas.
Clark, David E., 62, died Thursday, April 15. Private family service. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Deetz-Pendergrass, M. Sean, 49, custom auto painter, died Saturday, April 17. Service pending. Ninde Brookside
Eastwood, Dale, 82, aerospace machinist, died Thursday, April 15. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Gillich, Mike, 50, respiratory therapist, died Friday, April 16. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Hawkins, Opal Ann, 85, secretary at Tulsa Public Schools, died Wednesday, April 14. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Hefley Wehrenberg, Gloria, 93, retired Sunoco worker, died Saturday, April 17. Service pending. Ninde Brookside.
Long, Vernon Lee, 88, general auditor and Navy veteran, died Friday, April 16. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Miller, Linda G., 64, died Friday, Feb. 19. Graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Scott, Justin Roy, 24, welder, died Sunday, April 11. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday, April 23, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Wilkinson, Fred, 93, metallurgist and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, April 14. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Windsor, Geoff, 50, Windsor Consulting owner and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, April 13. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Work, J.O., 83, director of information services for OREA and ORU and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 13. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Service 11 a.m. Monday, Woodlake Church.
Younger, Margaret McElhaney, 89, accounting manager, died Thursday, April 8. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Billy, David, 55, floor supervisor for Kimberly Clark, died Tuesday, April 13. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Life.Church.
Heckathorn, Nancy, 82, homemaker, died Thursday, April 15. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Joy, Larry, 74, stock broker and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Jan. 30. Memorial service pending. Hayhurst.
McCartt, Betty S., 88, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Floral Haven.
Streck, Isadell “Dell,” 95, dental assistant, died Thursday, April 14. Visitation 9-10 a.m. Wednesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Horine, Connie, 85, retired bookkeeper, died Thursday, April 15. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Lamkin, Robert “Bob,” 79, Bob’s Auto owner, died Friday, April 16. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Upshaw, Bonnye, 82, homemaker, died Thursday, April 15. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Mansfield, Texas
Shoultz, Mary Katherine, 90, registered nurse, formerly of Tulsa, died Saturday, Feb. 20. Memorial service 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Pryor
Prather, Kenneth, 74, retired CPA, died Thursday, April 15. Viewing 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Stephens-Key Funeral and Cremation Care. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Life Fellowship Church.
Sapulpa
Green, Lois, 79, clerk at Southwestern Bell, died Monday, April 12. Celebration of life 4-6 p.m. Friday, Smith Funeral Home, Durant.
Sheldon, Missouri
Kannady, Wanda Sue (Lemons), 86, homemaker formerly of Bixby, died Tuesday, April 13. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church, Nevada, Missouri. Interment, Newton Burial Park. Ferry Funeral Home, Nevada, Missouri.
