Deaths published Sunday, April 17, 2022

TULSA
Bales, Maerene, 85, homemaker, died Saturday, April 16. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Bentley, Reba Gail, 84, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 13. Memorial service 11 a.m. April 23, Floral Haven Rose Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Combs, Clinton, 84, died Thursday, April 14. No services at this time. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Epperly, Janice, 83, retired Bank of Oklahoma mortgage broker, died Sunday, April 10. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Mowery.
McCartney, John, 85, engineer, John Zink, died April 13. No services are planned at this time. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Paul, Timothy Alan, 72, CPA, died Tuesday, April 12. Funeral service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.
Pharis, Gwendolyn “Gwen,” 75, State Farm web developer, died Saturday, April 2. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Woodlake Church. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Poppino, Hazel Louise, 87, dietitian, died Thursday, April 14. Funeral service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Memory Chapel, interment, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
Rojeski, Terry Lee, 70, Navy veteran, died Sunday, April 10. Celebration of life service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Smith, Eleanor “Nan,” 92, homemaker, died Thursday, April 14. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Wednesday with the rosary to follow at 7 p.m., both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral 11 a.m. Thursday, Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Suarez, Robert Alan, 87, printer and Army veteran, died Friday, April 15. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Verret, Betty, 94, homemaker, died Sunday, April 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel.
Wilson, Katherinea M, 46, retail sales, died Friday, April 15. Private family services. Moore’s Memory Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Childress, Brenda, 73, beautician, died Thursday, April 14. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and funeral service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Herout, Virginia, 98, homemaker, died Friday, April 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Immanuel Lutheran Church. Graveside service to follow at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Jessogne, Steve, 72, electrical manufacturing business owner and Marine, died Wednesday, April 13. Services pending. Hayhurst.
Lowe, Mary, 78, home health caretaker, died Saturday, April 2. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Van Kleeck, George II, 83, died Friday, April 8. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.
Wilson, Edward, 78, Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Sunday, April 3. Memorial service 1 p.m., Friday, Skelly Drive Baptist Church. Floral Haven Funeral Home.
Claremore
Clifford, Donna J., 90, registered nurse with St. John’s Hospital, died Saturday, April 16. Services are pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
West, Linda, 72, retired Hominy Public Schools teacher, died Tuesday, April 5. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel.
Coweta
Herringshaw, Calvin, 75, maintenance operator, died Thursday, April 14. No services planned. Garrett, Broken Arrow.
Dobbins, Johnny Ray, 78, retired Tulsa County Parks Department supervisor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Brown Funeral Home, graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Vernon Cemetery.
Jenks
Smentek, Lisa, 61, teacher, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Private family services held. Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service.
Mannford
Stoops, Marvin, 75, mechanic, died Saturday, April 9. Celebration of life service 2 p.m. Saturday, Freedom Hill Baptist Church, Mannford. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
Owasso
Shireman, Paul M., 90, Dow Chemical regional manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, April 16. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Davis, Betty Ann “Ballard,” 78, business proprietor, died Friday, April 8. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood. Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, First Presbyterian Church, Tulsa.
Hallford, Thomas Lee, 77, died Thursday, April 14. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral service, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Chapel.
Sapulpa
Stevens, Barbara Irene, 85, homemaker, died Monday, April 11. Committal service, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.
