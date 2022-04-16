 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Sunday, April 17, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Bales, Maerene, 85, homemaker, died Saturday, April 16. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Bentley, Reba Gail, 84, homemaker, died Sunday, Feb. 13. Memorial service  11 a.m. April 23, Floral Haven Rose Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Combs, Clinton, 84, died Thursday, April 14. No services at this time. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.

Epperly, Janice, 83, retired Bank of Oklahoma mortgage broker, died Sunday, April 10. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Mowery.

McCartney, John, 85, engineer, John Zink, died April 13. No services are planned at this time. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Paul, Timothy Alan, 72, CPA, died Tuesday, April 12. Funeral service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage, Tulsa.

Pharis, Gwendolyn “Gwen,” 75, State Farm web developer, died Saturday, April 2. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Woodlake Church. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Poppino, Hazel Louise, 87, dietitian, died Thursday, April 14. Funeral service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Memory Chapel, interment, Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Memory Chapel.

Rojeski, Terry Lee, 70, Navy veteran, died Sunday, April 10. Celebration of life service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.

Smith, Eleanor “Nan,” 92, homemaker, died Thursday, April 14. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Wednesday with the rosary to follow at 7 p.m., both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Funeral 11 a.m. Thursday, Church of St. Mary. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.

Suarez, Robert Alan, 87, printer and Army veteran, died Friday, April 15. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.

Verret, Betty, 94, homemaker, died Sunday, April 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. and rosary 7 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel.

Wilson, Katherinea M, 46, retail sales, died Friday, April 15. Private family services. Moore’s Memory Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Childress, Brenda, 73, beautician, died Thursday, April 14. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and funeral service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Herout, Virginia, 98, homemaker, died Friday, April 1. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Immanuel Lutheran Church. Graveside service to follow at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.

Jessogne, Steve, 72, electrical manufacturing business owner and Marine, died Wednesday, April 13. Services pending. Hayhurst.

Lowe, Mary, 78, home health caretaker, died Saturday, April 2. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Van Kleeck, George II, 83, died Friday, April 8. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Thursday, Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel.

Wilson, Edward, 78, Tulsa Public Schools teacher, died Sunday, April 3. Memorial service 1 p.m., Friday, Skelly Drive Baptist Church. Floral Haven Funeral Home.

Claremore

Clifford, Donna J., 90, registered nurse with St. John’s Hospital, died Saturday, April 16. Services are pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.

Cleveland, Okla.

West, Linda, 72, retired Hominy Public Schools teacher, died Tuesday, April 5. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel.

Coweta

Herringshaw, Calvin, 75, maintenance operator, died Thursday, April 14. No services planned. Garrett, Broken Arrow.

Dobbins, Johnny Ray, 78, retired Tulsa County Parks Department supervisor and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Brown Funeral Home, graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Vernon Cemetery.

Jenks

Smentek, Lisa, 61, teacher, died Saturday, Feb. 19. Private family services held. Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service.

Mannford

Stoops, Marvin, 75, mechanic, died Saturday, April 9. Celebration of life service 2 p.m. Saturday, Freedom Hill Baptist Church, Mannford. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Owasso

Shireman, Paul M., 90, Dow Chemical regional manager and Army veteran, died Saturday, April 16. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Davis, Betty Ann “Ballard,” 78, business proprietor, died Friday, April 8. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, Mark Griffith Funeral Home, Westwood. Funeral service 1 p.m. Tuesday, First Presbyterian Church, Tulsa.

Hallford, Thomas Lee, 77, died Thursday, April 14. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home. Funeral service, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Chapel.

Sapulpa

Stevens, Barbara Irene, 85, homemaker, died Monday, April 11. Committal service, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert