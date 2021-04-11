Deaths published Sunday April 11, 2021

TULSA
Beal, Darlene, 69, home care worker, died Thursday, April 8. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 10 a.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Diaz, Manuel Alfonso, III, 88, sales engineer, veteran, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Eldridge, John, 71, airline mechanic and Army veteran, died Friday, April 2. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Foster, Jr., Aaron H., 92, died Thursday, April 8. Memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel.
Frieda, Natalio, 63, died Monday, March 29. No services planned. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Graves, Joan, 95, homemaker, died Wednesday, April 7. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Monday and service 2 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Southlawn.
Harjo, Juanita “Nita,” 99, homemaker, died Sunday, April 4. Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn.
Helinski, Sharon Kay, 70, school registrar for Cooper Elementary School, died Thursday, April 8. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Johnson, Donald “Don” L., 63, program manager for LMI Aerospace and Army veteran, died Saturday, March 27. Celebration of life 4 p.m. Friday, April 16, Moore’s Southlawn.
Keller, Gary M., 68, security guard for Praetoria Security Services, died Thursday, April 8. Service 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Rhema Bible Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Marshall, Jr., James S., 79, senior vice president for Bank of Oklahoma and Vietnam Army veteran, died Friday, April 9. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Miner, Shera, 54, social worker, died Thursday, April 8. Services pending. Floral Haven.
Long, Terri, 59, BOK Mortgage employee, died Friday, April 9. Rosary 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel.
Morrisey, Matthew, 62, died Thursday, March 25. Services pending. Serenity Funerals and Crematory.
Rapp, Dollie Lou, 88, homemaker, died Thursday, April 8. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Moore’s Memory.
Smith, William Sherman, 69, oil and gas drilling executive, died Wednesday, April 7. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Wheatley, Richard L., Jr., 87, attorney, lobbyist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, April 7. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Harper, Sr., Jack, 75, farmer, died Monday, April 5. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Marquette, Maurice, 81, former Broken Arrow Antiques owners, died Thursday, April 8. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Broken Arrow Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Graveside service 2:30 p.m. Monday, Ross Mayes Cemetery, Salina. Garrett Funeral Home.
Moore, James, 77, tax enforcement officer, died Tuesday, April 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Thursday and Rosary 6 p.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Robbie, Foley, 73, independent sales director for Mary Kay, died Wednesday, March 31. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Ross, Gary, 60, plant operations supervisor, died Thursday, April 8. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Rice Funeral Service.
Sexton, Pauline, 88, retired secretary for Bank of Oklahoma, died Friday, April 2. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. Hayhurst.
Caney
Pannell, Floyd, 92, retired firefighter captain, died Friday, April 9. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Claremore
Hearn, Ezekiel, 19, industrial worker, died Wednesday, April 7. Viewing 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Christview Christian Church, Tulsa.
