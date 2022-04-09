 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Deaths published Sunday, April 10, 2022

TULSA

Barr, Martha M., 98, retired dental office manager, died Friday, April 1. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, Southminster Presbyterian Church. Ninde / Mosaic.

Bryan, Virginia Dale, 87, accountant, died Thursday, April 7. Graveside service 3 p.m. Monday at Sub-Station Cemetery, Mannford. Moore's Rosewood Chapel. 

Capps, Zac, 43, real estate property manager, died Tuesday, April 5. Service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Estep, Warren, 95, retired management consultant and Navy veteran, died Saturday, March 5. Private family service. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Foster, Martha Jean, 74, pharmacy technician, died Thursday, March 24. Private family service to be held later. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. 

Hollis, Rusty Gene, 51, IT tech, died Wednesday, April 6. Celebration of life 4 p.m. April 21 at LifeChurch South Tulsa. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. 

Hubbard, Robert Ellis, 76, Army veteran, died Wednesday, April 6. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at Floral Haven. Service 3 p.m. Wednesday at Floral Haven Chapel. Floral Haven Funeral Home. 

Martin, Hank Edward, 62, tile setter, died Thursday, March 24. Private service to be held later. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral service.

Orwat, Edmund Adam, 97, retired civil engineer and Army veteran, died Thursday, March 31. Rosary service 7 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. Service 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Saint Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel. 

Weathers, Rubye Elizabeth, 82, owner/manager of Rubye's Full Cup Cafe, died Thursday, April 7. Service 10 a.m. Tuesday at Moore Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa. Moore Southlawn Chapel.

Wooden, James (Jim), 76, retired data processing, horse trainer and Oklahoma Air National Guard veteran, died Monday, March 21. No services planned. Body donated to OU medical research.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Stough, Craig, 74, retired real estate developer and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 5. Services at a later date. Leonard-Marker.

Broken Arrow

Rigney, Steven, 72, chemist, died Friday, April 8. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Moore Funeral Home-Southlawn Chapel. Funeral 1 p.m. Thursday, Cedar Ridge Christian Church. Moore Funeral Home-Southlawn Chapel.

Walters, Joan Marie, 88, accounting, died Tuesday, April 5. Private family service to be held later at Calvary Cemetery. Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. 

Collinsville

Meyer, Shelley Ann (Gwartney), 64, former director of homeless services for Volunteers of America-Oklahoma, died Thursday, March 31. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Joy Lutheran Church, Tulsa. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow. 

Pollock, Aubrey, 88, retired American Airlines electrician and Army veteran, died Thursday, April 7. Service pending. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home. 

Glenpool

Stovall, Ellen, 85, high school campus security monitor, died Sunday, April 3. Private family services at a later date. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Jenks

Blohm, Dorothy Susan, 65, attorney, died Friday, April 1. Services pending. Schaudt's Glenpool Funeral Service.

Kiefer

Spurgeon, Darrell, 72, truck driver, died Saturday, March 26. No services planned. Schaudt’s Glenpool Funeral Service.

Owasso

Jenney, Timothy Ray, 69, school superintendent, died Monday, April 4. Private family service. Mowery.

Money, Gary Troy, 36, disc jockey and Army veteran, died Tuesday, April 5. Funeral 10 a.m. Thursday, Mowery Funeral Service Chapel.

Ragsdale, Bill E., 87, crew chief with American Airlines and Air Force veteran, died Friday, April 8. Viewing 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Funeral 10 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel.

Sperry

Knight, Paul Wayne, 76, retired P.S. Direct Express truck driver and Marine veteran, died Friday, April 8. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and funeral 1:30 p.m. Thursday, both at Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso. Mowery.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

