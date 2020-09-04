 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020
Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020

TULSA

Graves, Margaret Ellen, 100, retired Southwestern Bell telephone operator, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

New, Mary Estelle, 95, retired Vickie’s Hallmark manager, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Partney, Perry, 82, State Farm insurance agent and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Graveside service 10 a.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Hayhurst.

Peterson, Shawn, 54, retired Paccar Winch welder, died Wednesday, Sept. 2. Memorial service 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Peterson family farm, 12505 S. 225th East Ave. Hayhurst.

Smith, Doris, 67, registered nurse, died Tuesday, Sept. 1. Memorial service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Evergreen Baptist Church, Bixby. Garrett.

Cleveland, Okla.

Abbott, Jerry Dan, 76, pastor, died Tuesday, Sept. 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Collinsville

Fleetwood, Ronald Joe, 86, retired McKissick Products welder and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Services pending. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Owasso

Pierce, Derek Ray, 51, machinist, died Thursday, Aug. 13. Services pending. Mowery.

Stout, Michael Shane, 38, Sinclair Auto Center manager, died Friday, Sept. 4. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Campbell, David Wayne, 66, Sand Springs Public Schools coach, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Viewing 1-6 p.m. Sunday with visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service; and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Hillspring Church.

Jones, Don Travis, 76, retired framer and Army Reserve veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 3. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

