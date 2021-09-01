Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021

TULSA
Ford, Charles Reed, 90, builder and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 1. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church.
Gallagher, Norman Lee, 94, Sir Knight Formalwear owner and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 15. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service.
McGee, Noal, 83, chemical engineer, died Sunday, Aug. 8. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Frederick, Larry, 74, heavy equipment diesel mechanic and Navy veteran, died Friday, Aug. 27. Committal 11 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hayhurst.
Johnson, Scott, 58, retired Saint Francis Hospital X-Ray technician, died Saturday, Aug. 28. No services planned. Hayhurst.
Scott, Mark, 51, Gospel Lighthouse Church pastor, died Wednesday, Sept. 1. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Full Gospel Christian Center, Watova. Graveside Committal, Relocated Nowata Cemetery. Hayhurst.
Stillwater
Water, Don Waters (Barbara), 91, died Wednesday, Sept. 1. Private family service. Strode.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.