 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Ford, Charles Reed, 90, builder and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 1. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa. Service 11 a.m. Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church.

Gallagher, Norman Lee, 94, Sir Knight Formalwear owner and Navy veteran, died Sunday, Aug. 15. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service. 

McGee, Noal, 83, chemical engineer, died Sunday, Aug. 8. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Frederick, Larry, 74, heavy equipment diesel mechanic and Navy veteran, died Friday, Aug. 27. Committal 11 a.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Hayhurst.

Johnson, Scott, 58, retired Saint Francis Hospital X-Ray technician, died Saturday, Aug. 28. No services planned. Hayhurst.

Scott, Mark, 51, Gospel Lighthouse Church pastor, died Wednesday, Sept. 1. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Saturday, Full Gospel Christian Center, Watova. Graveside Committal, Relocated Nowata Cemetery. Hayhurst.

Stillwater

Water, Don Waters (Barbara), 91, died Wednesday, Sept. 1.  Private family service. Strode.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News