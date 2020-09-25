 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020
Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020

TULSA

Benton, Jean Standlee, 76, homemaker, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Viewing noon to 8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

Burger, Jo Ann, 77, Albertson's bakery department head of sales, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Guthrie, Leslie, 68, retired Tulsa Community College nursing instructor, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.

James, Basil Ray, 91, engineering salesman and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Kastner, Oscar J. Jr., 92, retired Abbott Heat Exchanger Corp. petroleum engineer, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Penrod, Charles Raymond "Chuck," 67, retired 911 supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Private family services. Mark Griffith Riverside, Sand Springs.

Williams, Jack Jr., 78, watchmaker, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Villalon de Martinez, Engracia, 93, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.

Cleveland, Okla.

Pederson, Debra, 63, claims supervisor, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Langley

Ernst, Richard, 77, retired machinist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Visitation noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Haney-Adair Cemetery, Locust Grove.

Owasso

Burton, Virginia A., 78, property manager, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Mowery.

Pawhuska

Moss, C. David, 65, mechanic, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

