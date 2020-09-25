Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020

TULSA
Benton, Jean Standlee, 76, homemaker, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Viewing noon to 8 p.m. Monday and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
Burger, Jo Ann, 77, Albertson's bakery department head of sales, died Tuesday, Sept. 22. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Guthrie, Leslie, 68, retired Tulsa Community College nursing instructor, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and service 1 p.m. Wednesday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home.
James, Basil Ray, 91, engineering salesman and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Kastner, Oscar J. Jr., 92, retired Abbott Heat Exchanger Corp. petroleum engineer, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Penrod, Charles Raymond "Chuck," 67, retired 911 supervisor and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Private family services. Mark Griffith Riverside, Sand Springs.
Williams, Jack Jr., 78, watchmaker, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Villalon de Martinez, Engracia, 93, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Pederson, Debra, 63, claims supervisor, died Thursday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Langley
Ernst, Richard, 77, retired machinist and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Visitation noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Haney-Adair Cemetery, Locust Grove.
Owasso
Burton, Virginia A., 78, property manager, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Mowery.
Pawhuska
Moss, C. David, 65, mechanic, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.