Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021
TULSA

Eccleston, Louise, 65, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Celebration of life 5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service; reception to follow.

Howard, Bryan Lee, 49, chef, died Friday, Sept. 24. Private family service. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Oberdick, Raymond “Ray,” 67, Army veteran and machine operator at Kimberly Clark, died Wednesday, Sept. 22. Private family service. Hayhurst.

Rencher, Angela Joy, 31, registered nurse, died Monday, Sept. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood. Tulsa.  

Claremore

Bradley, James Walter, 82, shipping and receiving supervisor, died Tuesday, Sept. 21. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. 

Coweta

Weisberg, David Evan “Dave,” 57, emergency dispatcher for Broken Arrow police and fire departments, died Thursday, Sept. 23, in Tulsa. Services pending. Brown.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

