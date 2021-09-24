Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

TULSA
Eccleston, Louise, 65, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Celebration of life 5 p.m. Saturday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service; reception to follow.
Howard, Bryan Lee, 49, chef, died Friday, Sept. 24. Private family service. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Oberdick, Raymond “Ray,” 67, Army veteran and machine operator at Kimberly Clark, died Wednesday, Sept. 22. Private family service. Hayhurst.
Rencher, Angela Joy, 31, registered nurse, died Monday, Sept. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood. Tulsa.
Claremore
Bradley, James Walter, 82, shipping and receiving supervisor, died Tuesday, Sept. 21. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Coweta
Weisberg, David Evan “Dave,” 57, emergency dispatcher for Broken Arrow police and fire departments, died Thursday, Sept. 23, in Tulsa. Services pending. Brown.
