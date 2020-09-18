Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020

TULSA
Forester, Betty Jane (Swindell), 85, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 16. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday with visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home; and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.
Hughes, Marjorie T., 84, homemaker, died Thursday, Sept. 10. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Kosem, Sakinah, 59, fashion designer, died Saturday, Sept. 5. Celebration of life was held Thursday. Schaudt's.
Perez, Alejo Wilson, 73, Alfredo’s and Senor Perez Restaurant Mexicano owner, died Thursday, Sept. 17. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Heatherridge Baptist Church. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.
Smith, Freddy Ray, 78, Kirby Smith Machinery owner, died Thursday, Sept. 10. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Wilburn, Kerry Michael, 54, operations manager, died Monday, Sept. 14. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Metcalf, Victor, 94, American Airlines crew chief and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Sept. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, The Assembly
Sand Springs
Bateman, Tammy L., 61, tile setter, died Wednesday, Sept. 16. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Sioux City, Iowa
Dodd, Jane, 98, DEWCO accounting manager, formerly of Tulsa, died Tuesday, Sept. 16. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.