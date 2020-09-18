 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020
  • Updated
Editor's Note

TULSA

Forester, Betty Jane (Swindell), 85, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 16. Viewing noon-8 p.m. Sunday with visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, both at Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home; and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow.

Hughes, Marjorie T., 84, homemaker, died Thursday, Sept. 10. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Kosem, Sakinah, 59, fashion designer, died Saturday, Sept. 5. Celebration of life was held Thursday. Schaudt's.

Perez, Alejo Wilson, 73, Alfredo’s and Senor Perez Restaurant Mexicano owner, died Thursday, Sept. 17. Memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, Heatherridge Baptist Church. Bixby Funeral Service, Bixby.

Smith, Freddy Ray, 78, Kirby Smith Machinery owner, died Thursday, Sept. 10. Memorial service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Wilburn, Kerry Michael, 54, operations manager, died Monday, Sept. 14. Memorial service 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Metcalf, Victor, 94, American Airlines crew chief and Marine Corps veteran, died Friday, Sept. 18. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, The Assembly

Sand Springs

Bateman, Tammy L., 61, tile setter, died Wednesday, Sept. 16. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Sioux City, Iowa

Dodd, Jane, 98, DEWCO accounting manager, formerly of Tulsa, died Tuesday, Sept. 16. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Death notices policy

