Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

TULSA
Harrill, Barbara, 97, homemaker, died Friday, Sept. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Lewis, Corinne Walton, 95, psychotherapist, died Friday, Sept. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
Rutherford, II, Bobby Joe, 58, machinist for Apsco, died Wednesday, Sept. 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and celebration of life 11 a.m. both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Snowden, Mervin, 79, structural engineer, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 at Parkview Baptist Church. Burial, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.
Walla, Barbara Ellen, 86, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 11. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Stanleys.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
DonCarlos, Virginia Elizabeth, 95, teacher, died Thursday, Sept. 16. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Jennings, II, John, 48, self-employed stock broker, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Mullennax, Mason Ross, 38, information technology worker, died Tuesday, Sept. 14. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Coweta
Davis, Charles Ray, 79, retired Oil Capital Valve machinist and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Coweta Assembly.
Okmulgee
Blaylock, Joyce Darlene, 73, retired nurse, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Visitation Monday noon-2 p.m., Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa. Graveside service 11 a.m. Meadowbrook Cemetery, Oakhurst.
Owasso
Thompson, Thomas, 75, retired Navy veteran, died Monday, Sept. 13. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, Green Hill Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.