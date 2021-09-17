 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
TULSA

Harrill, Barbara, 97, homemaker, died Friday, Sept. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Lewis, Corinne Walton, 95, psychotherapist, died Friday, Sept. 17. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.

Rutherford, II, Bobby Joe, 58, machinist for Apsco, died Wednesday, Sept. 15. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and celebration of life 11 a.m. both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.

Snowden, Mervin, 79, structural engineer, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4 at Parkview Baptist Church. Burial, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.

Walla, Barbara Ellen, 86, homemaker, died Saturday, Sept. 11. Memorial service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Asbury United Methodist Church. Stanleys.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

DonCarlos, Virginia Elizabeth, 95, teacher, died Thursday, Sept. 16. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jennings, II, John, 48, self-employed stock broker, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Mullennax, Mason Ross, 38, information technology worker, died Tuesday, Sept. 14. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Coweta

Davis, Charles Ray, 79, retired Oil Capital Valve machinist and Army veteran, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Coweta Assembly.

Okmulgee

Blaylock, Joyce Darlene, 73, retired nurse, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Visitation Monday noon-2 p.m., Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, Tulsa. Graveside service 11 a.m. Meadowbrook Cemetery, Oakhurst. 

Owasso

Thompson, Thomas, 75, retired Navy veteran, died Monday, Sept. 13. Memorial service 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, Green Hill Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

