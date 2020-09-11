Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020

TULSA
Burns, Rita Irene, 94, retired Catholic Diocese of Tulsa secretary, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, Church of the Madalene; and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, Church of St. Mary.
Moore, Gregory Keith, 65, musician, died Tuesday, May 12. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Thursday, Tulsa Bible Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Robertson, Wanda Jean, 94, Drysdale’s shipping and receiving worker, died Wednesday, Sept. 9. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Sapulpa
Hoover, Marianne, 83, business owner, died Thursday, Sept. 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Traditions Funeral Home, Kellyville, and service 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
Skiatook
Briggs, Debbie Lee, 65, Tulsa Inspections Resources office manager, died Wednesday, April 8. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Sperry
Wood, Chloe Maria “Sally” (Hess), 78, retired McDonnell Douglas clerical worker, died Wednesday, Sept. 9. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Tahlequah
Maciejewski, Robert A., 80, refuse and recycling worker and veteran, died Friday, Sept. 11. No services planned. Green Country. ★
Verdigris
McGuire, Kelly Dean, 69, Precision Honing owner and Navy veteran, died Monday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso. ★
