 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020
0 entries

Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

TULSA

Burns, Rita Irene, 94, retired Catholic Diocese of Tulsa secretary, died Sunday, Sept. 6. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home; rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, Church of the Madalene; and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, Church of St. Mary.

Moore, Gregory Keith, 65, musician, died Tuesday, May 12. Celebration of life 3 p.m. Thursday, Tulsa Bible Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Robertson, Wanda Jean, 94, Drysdale’s shipping and receiving worker, died Wednesday, Sept. 9. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Sapulpa

Hoover, Marianne, 83, business owner, died Thursday, Sept. 10. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Traditions Funeral Home, Kellyville, and service 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.

Skiatook

Briggs, Debbie Lee, 65, Tulsa Inspections Resources office manager, died Wednesday, April 8. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Sperry

Wood, Chloe Maria “Sally” (Hess), 78, retired McDonnell Douglas clerical worker, died Wednesday, Sept. 9. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.

Tahlequah

Maciejewski, Robert A., 80, refuse and recycling worker and veteran, died Friday, Sept. 11. No services planned. Green Country. ★

Verdigris

McGuire, Kelly Dean, 69, Precision Honing owner and Navy veteran, died Monday, Sept. 7. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso. ★

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Circle of Life

In an effort to honor those who have donated organs, eyes or tissue, the Tulsa World is participating in the Circle of Life campaign sponsored by the Global Organization for Organ Donation (GOOD).

If your loved one was a donor, please inform the funeral director if you would like to have the Circle of Life logo placed in his or her listing.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News