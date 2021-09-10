 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Gramolini, Gary, 68, doctor, died Friday, Sept. 3. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel. 

Gregory, Robert “Bob,” 76, mechanic, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, Eastwood Baptist Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Intrieri, Robert, 84, retired postmaster and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Peters, Quarttie, 62, nurse's aide, died Monday, Sept. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Victory Christian Center.

Roper, Asher, 21, warehouse stocker, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Pine Acres Church, Weatherford. Lockstone, Weatherford.

Worthington, Alan Boyd, 58, technical and construction worker, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Feazel, Sue, 65, Stevenson Oil Co. store manager, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Services were held Friday. Hayhurst.

Harrington, Mick, 83, retired FBI agent, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa, and memorial Mass 11 a.m. Monday, Church of St. Benedict.

Lyon, Wes, 65, machinist and toolmaker, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Visitation 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Garrett Funeral Home.

Grove

Hicks, William, 72, expediter and project engineer, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. No services planned. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Jenks

Merchant, Charles H., 90, retired pipefitter and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 7.  Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, Sperry.

Owasso

Clark, Martha J., 70, Precision Transducer Services ultrasound technician, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Services pending. Mowery.

Ponca City

Good, Donna L., 86, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Odd Fellows Cemetery. Trout.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News