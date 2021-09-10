Deaths published Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

TULSA
Gramolini, Gary, 68, doctor, died Friday, Sept. 3. Service 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Gregory, Robert “Bob,” 76, mechanic, died Thursday, Sept. 9. Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, Eastwood Baptist Church. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Intrieri, Robert, 84, retired postmaster and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Peters, Quarttie, 62, nurse's aide, died Monday, Sept. 6. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Thursday, Victory Christian Center.
Roper, Asher, 21, warehouse stocker, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Pine Acres Church, Weatherford. Lockstone, Weatherford.
Worthington, Alan Boyd, 58, technical and construction worker, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Moore’s Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Feazel, Sue, 65, Stevenson Oil Co. store manager, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Services were held Friday. Hayhurst.
Harrington, Mick, 83, retired FBI agent, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel, Tulsa, and memorial Mass 11 a.m. Monday, Church of St. Benedict.
Lyon, Wes, 65, machinist and toolmaker, died Saturday, Sept. 4. Visitation 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, both at Garrett Funeral Home.
Grove
Hicks, William, 72, expediter and project engineer, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. No services planned. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Jenks
Merchant, Charles H., 90, retired pipefitter and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Sept. 7. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Johnson Funeral Home Chapel, Sperry.
Owasso
Clark, Martha J., 70, Precision Transducer Services ultrasound technician, died Sunday, Sept. 5. Services pending. Mowery.
Ponca City
Good, Donna L., 86, died Wednesday, Sept. 8. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Odd Fellows Cemetery. Trout.
