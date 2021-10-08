 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021
Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

TULSA

Collier, Mark William, 52, customer service representative, died Monday, Oct. 4. Service 2 p.m. Thursday, Tulsa Hills Church of the Nazarene. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Fortney, Dallas LeRoy, 73, retired Tulsa Fire Department district chief, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Ninde Brookside Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Smith, Betty J., 87, retired Citizens Security Bank executive vice president and cashier, died Thursday, Oct. 7. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Saturday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.

Broken Arrow

Drake, Jonathan, 46, AT&T telephone lineman, died Wednesday, Oct. 6. Celebration of life 6 p.m. Friday, Haikey Creek Park (Shelter No. 4), and memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Destiny Church. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Johnson, Scott, 58, retired Saint Francis Hospital X-ray technician, died Saturday, Aug. 28. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Enid. Hayhurst.

Collinsville

Bejcek, Larry Duane, 82, Malone Food Products manager and Navy veteran, died Tuesday. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Death notices policy

