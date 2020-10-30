Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020

TULSA
Carver, George L., 90, Arizona State University Latin and Greek professor emeritus and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 29. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Guo, Ling Shi, 81, chef, died Monday, Oct. 26. Service was held Friday. Schaudt’s.
Riggs, Mary, 95, retired MGM key punch worker, died Thursday, Oct. 29. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.
Storm, Laura Ann, 95, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 29. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.
Wagner-Inwards, Brenda Kaye, 70, title and loan officer, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Family services. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Crow, Glenda S., 80, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Coweta
Archie, Brenda Rose, 66, retired registered nurse, died Thursday, Oct. 29, in Tulsa. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Private family services.
Mannford
Hillsberry, Ronnie, 72, Spirit Aerosystems auto CAD worker and veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa.
Mounds
Hunter, Edward, 65, dental human relations worker, died Thursday, Oct 29. Private family services. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.
Sand Springs
Banks, Leon, 90, retired car salesman and veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
Potts, Toni, 71, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 30. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Harvest Church.
