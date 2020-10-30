 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020

TULSA

Carver, George L., 90, Arizona State University Latin and Greek professor emeritus and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Oct. 29. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Guo, Ling Shi, 81, chef, died Monday, Oct. 26. Service was held Friday. Schaudt’s.

Riggs, Mary, 95, retired MGM key punch worker, died Thursday, Oct. 29. Services pending. Mark Griffith Westwood.

Storm, Laura Ann, 95, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 29. Private family services. Moore's Southlawn.

Wagner-Inwards, Brenda Kaye, 70, title and loan officer, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Family services. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Crow, Glenda S., 80, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Coweta

Archie, Brenda Rose, 66, retired registered nurse, died Thursday, Oct. 29, in Tulsa. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Brown Family Funeral Home. Private family services.

Mannford

Hillsberry, Ronnie, 72, Spirit Aerosystems auto CAD worker and veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday and service 1 p.m. Monday, both at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa.

Mounds

Hunter, Edward, 65, dental human relations worker, died Thursday, Oct 29. Private family services. Schaudt’s, Glenpool.

Sand Springs

Banks, Leon, 90, retired car salesman and veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Potts, Toni, 71, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 30. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Harvest Church.

