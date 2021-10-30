 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021
TULSA

Diacon, Floyd, 90, died Friday, Oct. 29. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.

Harris, Bettye Louise, 87, payroll clerk, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Chouteau North Cemetery, Chouteau.

Osgood, Betty J., 93, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Pryer, W.E. “Will,” 87, Pryer Machine and Tool Co. owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Timms, Randy, 67, Postal Service driver, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Victor, Penny, 82, librarian, died Friday, Oct. 29. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Worthy, Dee, 81, retired Verizon telecommunications worker and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Oct. 29. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

Yeagley, Laurence Alan “Larry,” 76, attorney and Tulsa municipal judge, died Tuesday, Oct. 26. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Anchorage, Alaska

Stoddard, Tina (Davis), 60, former Alaska VFW president, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.

Broken Arrow

Kimbrough, Neely, 90, Arkansas Valley State Bank chairman, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.

Jenks

Kaiser, Arlen D., 80, Jenks Public Schools administrator, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and memorial service 2:30 p.m. Monday, both at First Baptist Church. Hargrove-Marker.

Owasso

Lilly, Sammy Dewane, 74, IBM IT specialist and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Services pending. Mowery.

Death notices policy

Circle of Life

In an effort to honor those who have donated organs, eyes or tissue, the Tulsa World is participating in the Circle of Life campaign sponsored by the Global Organization for Organ Donation (GOOD).

If your loved one was a donor, please inform the funeral director if you would like to have the Circle of Life logo placed in his or her listing.

