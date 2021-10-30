Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021

TULSA
Diacon, Floyd, 90, died Friday, Oct. 29. Private family services. Butler-Stumpff & Dyer.
Harris, Bettye Louise, 87, payroll clerk, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Chouteau North Cemetery, Chouteau.
Osgood, Betty J., 93, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 28. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Pryer, W.E. “Will,” 87, Pryer Machine and Tool Co. owner and Marine Corps veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Timms, Randy, 67, Postal Service driver, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Victor, Penny, 82, librarian, died Friday, Oct. 29. Services pending. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
Worthy, Dee, 81, retired Verizon telecommunications worker and Air Force veteran, died Friday, Oct. 29. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Yeagley, Laurence Alan “Larry,” 76, attorney and Tulsa municipal judge, died Tuesday, Oct. 26. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Anchorage, Alaska
Stoddard, Tina (Davis), 60, former Alaska VFW president, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Kimbrough, Neely, 90, Arkansas Valley State Bank chairman, died Saturday, Oct. 9. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Jenks
Kaiser, Arlen D., 80, Jenks Public Schools administrator, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and memorial service 2:30 p.m. Monday, both at First Baptist Church. Hargrove-Marker.
Owasso
Lilly, Sammy Dewane, 74, IBM IT specialist and Army veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Services pending. Mowery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.