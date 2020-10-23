Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

TULSA
Binger, Rosie Lee, 90, homemaker, died Tuesday, Oct. 20. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Cook, Eunice May, 77, quality control technician, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Monday and service 3 p.m. Tuesday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Hinds, Manuel J.A., 90, general surgeon, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, rosary 7 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, all at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
McCosar, James Jr., 78, painting contractor, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
Mote, Helen, 92, administrative assistant, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Services pending. Schaudt's.
Rennick, Mamie “Rachel,” 92, Tulsa Public Schools and ARA Services employee, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.
Rodriguez, Alexis Marie, 14, student, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Ivie, Wanda, 79, home health certified nursing assistant, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow
Blair, Dorothy Jean, 77, family practice nurse, died Monday, Oct. 19. Service live-streamed at 4 p.m. Saturday on Schaudt’s Funeral Service Facebook page. Schaudt's, Tulsa.
Wood, Doug, 83, retired general surgeon and chief of surgery, died Wednesday, Oct. 21. Service 2 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel.
Claremore
McClure, Linda, 73, bookkeeper, died Sunday, Oct. 18. Private family services. Schaudt's, Tulsa.
Mounds
Johnson, Tracy, 59, veterinary technician, died Tuesday, Oct. 20. Private family services. Schaudt's, Glenpool.
Sand Springs
Scott, Charles Eugene “Charlie,” 68, retired Smith Fibercast quality control worker, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and service 10 a.m. Monday, Garden Heights Free Will Baptist Church.
