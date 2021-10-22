 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021
Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

TULSA

Dorado, Marie Jacinta, 92, Catholic nun and elementary school principal, died Friday, Oct. 22. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Erwin, Lawrence, 88, veterinarian and Navy veteran, died Friday, Oct. 1. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mathieson, James R., 78, retired Veteran Affairs accountant and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 22. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Tipsword, Bettye, 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 20. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Cooley, Shelia, 72, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private graveside service.

Cleveland, Oklahoma

Clemens, Don, 84, retired from T.H. Russell, died Wednesday, Oct. 20. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Grove

Cromartie, Samuel H., 97, electrician and World War II Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 20. No services planned. Nichols-Stephens.

Sand Springs

Bateman, Shirley, 86, died Thursday, Oct. 21. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Oklahoma.

Frampton, III, Alfred C., 86, paving contractor president, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Keystone State Park (shelter No. 2) on Lake Country Road, Sand Springs. Schaudt’s, Tulsa. 

