Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

TULSA
Dorado, Marie Jacinta, 92, Catholic nun and elementary school principal, died Friday, Oct. 22. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Erwin, Lawrence, 88, veterinarian and Navy veteran, died Friday, Oct. 1. Visitation 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mathieson, James R., 78, retired Veteran Affairs accountant and Army veteran, died Friday, Oct. 22. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Tipsword, Bettye, 94, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 20. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Cooley, Shelia, 72, homemaker, died Thursday, Oct. 22. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home. Private graveside service.
Cleveland, Oklahoma
Clemens, Don, 84, retired from T.H. Russell, died Wednesday, Oct. 20. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Grove
Cromartie, Samuel H., 97, electrician and World War II Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Oct. 20. No services planned. Nichols-Stephens.
Sand Springs
Bateman, Shirley, 86, died Thursday, Oct. 21. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Oklahoma.
Frampton, III, Alfred C., 86, paving contractor president, died Sunday, Oct. 17. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, Keystone State Park (shelter No. 2) on Lake Country Road, Sand Springs. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.