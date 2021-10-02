 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021
Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

TULSA

Chale, Francisco, 78, minister, died Wednesday, Sept. 29. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Hahn, Wokeeta “Fuzzy,” 77, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 1. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Faith Church, Glenpool.

Masters, Heather, 36, Therapy Works intake coordinator, died Wednesday, Sept. 29. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.

Matthews, Glynnie Glee, 93, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Hall Cemetery, Natural Dam, Ark.

Raynolds, Ronald, 83, lawyer, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Private family services. Cremation Society.

Snyder, Floyd, 89, Navy and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Sept. 27. Graveside service pending. Schaudt’s.

Walton, Agnes Elizabeth, 92, administrative assistant, died Monday, Sept. 27. No services planned. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Collinsville

Castleberry, Jeff, 56, Williams Cos. building engineer and HVAC technician, died Thursday, Sept. 30. Visitations noon-8 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore's Eastlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.

Haskell

Holmes, Stanley Ray, 70, horizontal drill operator and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 11 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church, Coweta.

Jenks

Wise, Linda K., 75, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 28. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church.

Owasso

Frey, Pamela L., 68, Mac’s Cleaners co-owner, died Thursday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Mowery.

Smith, Howard Kritzer III, 52, Owasso police officer, died Monday, Sept. 27. Services pending. Mowery.

Death notices policy

