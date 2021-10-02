Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021

TULSA
Chale, Francisco, 78, minister, died Wednesday, Sept. 29. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Hahn, Wokeeta “Fuzzy,” 77, homemaker, died Friday, Oct. 1. Visitation 6-7 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Faith Church, Glenpool.
Masters, Heather, 36, Therapy Works intake coordinator, died Wednesday, Sept. 29. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home Chapel.
Matthews, Glynnie Glee, 93, homemaker, died Wednesday, Sept. 29. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home, and graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Hall Cemetery, Natural Dam, Ark.
Raynolds, Ronald, 83, lawyer, died Sunday, Sept. 26. Private family services. Cremation Society.
Snyder, Floyd, 89, Navy and Air Force veteran, died Monday, Sept. 27. Graveside service pending. Schaudt’s.
Walton, Agnes Elizabeth, 92, administrative assistant, died Monday, Sept. 27. No services planned. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Collinsville
Castleberry, Jeff, 56, Williams Cos. building engineer and HVAC technician, died Thursday, Sept. 30. Visitations noon-8 p.m. Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore's Eastlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and service 2 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church.
Haskell
Holmes, Stanley Ray, 70, horizontal drill operator and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Sept. 26. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta, and service 11 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church, Coweta.
Jenks
Wise, Linda K., 75, homemaker, died Tuesday, Sept. 28. Visitation 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Hargrove-Marker Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church.
Owasso
Frey, Pamela L., 68, Mac’s Cleaners co-owner, died Thursday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Mowery.
Smith, Howard Kritzer III, 52, Owasso police officer, died Monday, Sept. 27. Services pending. Mowery.
