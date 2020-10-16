 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
0 entries

Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Perez Cespedes, Juan Vinicio, 84, artist, died Thursday, Oct. 15. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Rivers, Richard Mark, 65, accountant, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Sargent, Alan E, 68, teacher and author, died Sunday, Oct. 11. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Monday, River Oaks Presbyterian Church. Schaudt’s.

Sorrels, Larry, 79, Department of Human Services social worker and city of Tulsa employee, died Thursday, Oct. 15. Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Love, Billie Joe “BJ,” 74, carpenter and veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 13. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. James United Methodist Church, Tulsa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Thornburg, Neallie Pearl, 80, retired Bank of Oklahoma mortgage supervisor. died Friday, Oct. 16. Services pending. Brown, Coweta

Coweta

Sloat, Manley Leon, 78, retired Braden Winch industrial engineer, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, in Tulsa. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Oneta Holiness Church, Broken Arrow.

Jenks

Horton, Jaunita, 89, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 14. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. 

Owasso

Day, Janey Kathleen, 59, registered nurse, died Sunday, Oct. 11. Services pending. Mowery. 

Tanner, Peggy Lee, 92, executive secretary, died Wednesday, Oct. 14. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Hash, Lawrence Allen, 64, mechanical engineer, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News