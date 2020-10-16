Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020

TULSA
Perez Cespedes, Juan Vinicio, 84, artist, died Thursday, Oct. 15. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Rivers, Richard Mark, 65, accountant, died Wednesday, Sept. 23. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Sargent, Alan E, 68, teacher and author, died Sunday, Oct. 11. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Monday, River Oaks Presbyterian Church. Schaudt’s.
Sorrels, Larry, 79, Department of Human Services social worker and city of Tulsa employee, died Thursday, Oct. 15. Memorial service 3 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Love, Billie Joe “BJ,” 74, carpenter and veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 13. Service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. James United Methodist Church, Tulsa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Thursday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Thornburg, Neallie Pearl, 80, retired Bank of Oklahoma mortgage supervisor. died Friday, Oct. 16. Services pending. Brown, Coweta
Coweta
Sloat, Manley Leon, 78, retired Braden Winch industrial engineer, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, in Tulsa. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Brown Family Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Oneta Holiness Church, Broken Arrow.
Jenks
Horton, Jaunita, 89, homemaker, died Wednesday, Oct. 14. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Owasso
Day, Janey Kathleen, 59, registered nurse, died Sunday, Oct. 11. Services pending. Mowery.
Tanner, Peggy Lee, 92, executive secretary, died Wednesday, Oct. 14. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Hash, Lawrence Allen, 64, mechanical engineer, died Saturday, Oct. 10. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
