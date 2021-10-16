Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021

TULSA
Schultz, Frances A., 86, Utica National Bank customer service representative, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Secan, Joe, 93, sales executive, died Friday, Oct. 15. Services were held Friday. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Southard, Kenneth, 89, retired Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow
Weathers, Linda, 78, public relations director, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
Young, John P., 83, MAPCO computer programmer, died Thursday, Oct. 14. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Barron, Marilyn, 82, retired Natkin Construction Co. construction project manager, died Monday, Oct. 11. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Witter Cemetery, Witter, Ark. Hayhurst.
Bates, Virginia Louise, 82, Citgo Petroleum accountant, died Monday, Oct. 11. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Cleveland, Okla.
Berryman, Loy, 81, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Woodland Cemetery.
Owasso
Hagen, Sylvia, 74, medical assistant and Navy veteran, died Friday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
