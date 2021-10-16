 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021
Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021

TULSA

Schultz, Frances A., 86, Utica National Bank customer service representative, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Rosary 7 p.m. Sunday and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, both at Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Secan, Joe, 93, sales executive, died Friday, Oct. 15. Services were held Friday. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Southard, Kenneth, 89, retired Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 12. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow

Weathers, Linda, 78, public relations director, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

Young, John P., 83, MAPCO computer programmer, died Thursday, Oct. 14. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Barron, Marilyn, 82, retired Natkin Construction Co. construction project manager, died Monday, Oct. 11. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Witter Cemetery, Witter, Ark. Hayhurst.

Bates, Virginia Louise, 82, Citgo Petroleum accountant, died Monday, Oct. 11. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Cleveland, Okla.

Berryman, Loy, 81, died Wednesday, Oct. 13. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Woodland Cemetery.

Owasso

Hagen, Sylvia, 74, medical assistant and Navy veteran, died Friday, Sept. 24. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

