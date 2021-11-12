Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 13, 2021

TULSA
Jones, Herman, 91, delivery service foreman, died Sunday, Nov. 7. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Joseph, Ternitas, 68, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Morris, Joseph W., 99, federal district judge, died Thursday, Nov. 11. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Niceley, William “Bill” Sr., 74, salesman, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Erickson, Avis, 76, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 11. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.
Bristow
Harrold, Gusta Lee (Bridges), 95, florist, died Thursday, Nov. 11. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Oakridge Baptist Church, Tulsa.
Broken Arrow
Sikkink, Paul, 76, civil engineer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Owasso
Kirkpatrick, Virginia, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Services pending. Mowery.
