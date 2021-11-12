 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 13, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 13, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Jones, Herman, 91, delivery service foreman, died Sunday, Nov. 7. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Joseph, Ternitas, 68, died Tuesday, Nov. 2. Service 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, Schaudt’s Funeral Service Chapel, and graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Morris, Joseph W., 99, federal district judge, died Thursday, Nov. 11. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.

Niceley, William “Bill” Sr., 74, salesman, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Erickson, Avis, 76, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 11. Services pending. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Bristow

Harrold, Gusta Lee (Bridges), 95, florist, died Thursday, Nov. 11. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Green Hill Funeral Home, Sapulpa, and service 2 p.m. Monday, Oakridge Baptist Church, Tulsa.

Broken Arrow

Sikkink, Paul, 76, civil engineer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa.  Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa. 

Owasso

Kirkpatrick, Virginia, 88, homemaker, died Tuesday, Nov. 9. Services pending. Mowery.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News