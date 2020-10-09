Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020

TULSA
Shell, Eugene "Gene," 90, teacher and coach, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Viewing 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Parkview Baptist Church. Dillon, Sand Springs.
Taylor, Stephen Blake, 61, Cheyenne & Arapahoe tribes Head Start teacher, died Monday, Oct. 5. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.
Tripplehorn, Wanda, 76, mortgage loan closer, died Saturday, Oct. 3. No services planned. Schaudt’s.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Owasso
Moon, Patsy Ruth, 85, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Mowery.
Shore, John Raymond, 80, American Airlines structural mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 6. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Bradford, Jimmie, 78, Sand Springs Piping Engineering laborer, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck.
McCoy, Shirley A., 85, accountant, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Rose Hill Memorial Park, Tulsa.
