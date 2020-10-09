 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
TULSA

Shell, Eugene "Gene," 90, teacher and coach, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Viewing 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and service 11 a.m. Wednesday, both at Parkview Baptist Church. Dillon, Sand Springs.

Taylor, Stephen Blake, 61, Cheyenne & Arapahoe tribes Head Start teacher, died Monday, Oct. 5. No services planned. Moore’s Memory.

Tripplehorn, Wanda, 76, mortgage loan closer, died Saturday, Oct. 3. No services planned. Schaudt’s.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Owasso

Moon, Patsy Ruth, 85, homemaker, died Monday, Oct. 5. Services pending. Mowery.

Shore, John Raymond, 80, American Airlines structural mechanic and Air Force veteran, died Tuesday, Oct. 6. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Bradford, Jimmie, 78, Sand Springs Piping Engineering laborer, died Thursday, Oct. 8. Private family services. Mobley-Groesbeck.

McCoy, Shirley A., 85, accountant, died Wednesday, Oct. 7. Viewing 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Rose Hill Memorial Park, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

