Deaths published Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
Deaths published Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020

  • Updated
TULSA

Dowdell, Thomas R., 75, Oklahoma City diocese priest, died Friday, Nov. 6. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Duffy, John Charles Jr., 67, oil and gas management, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Southwood.

Higgins, David J., 81, retired machine shop worker, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.

McClary, Clyde, 100, carpenter and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Noel, Ruth, 92, homemaker, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, followed by interment at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens. 

Wesley, Christopher Brice, 60, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Parker, Orban Donald, 84, draftsman and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 31. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Erin Springs Cemetery, Lindsey. Schaudt’s Glenpool.

Broken Arrow

Swearingin, Kathryn “Kay,” 81, former Mid America Savings and Loan branch manager, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, New Cemetery of Mulberry, Akansas. 

Owasso

Albett, William “Jim,” 75, PSO manager, died Tuesday, Nov. 3. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Meadow Creek United Methodist Church, Collinsville. Floral Haven.

Porter

Stone, Billie Joan “Jan,” 89, retired American Airlines employee, died Tuesday, Nov. 3. Viewing 1-5 p.m. and visitation 3-5 pm. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory, Wagoner.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

