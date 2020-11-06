Deaths published Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020

TULSA
Dowdell, Thomas R., 75, Oklahoma City diocese priest, died Friday, Nov. 6. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Duffy, John Charles Jr., 67, oil and gas management, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Holy Family Cathedral. Fitzgerald Southwood.
Higgins, David J., 81, retired machine shop worker, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
McClary, Clyde, 100, carpenter and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Noel, Ruth, 92, homemaker, died Saturday, Oct. 24. Service 10 a.m. Saturday, Butler-Stumpff & Dyer Funeral Home, followed by interment at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens.
Wesley, Christopher Brice, 60, died Wednesday, Nov. 4. Funeral Mass 1 p.m. Monday, Calvary Cemetery Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Parker, Orban Donald, 84, draftsman and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, Oct. 31. Graveside service 11 a.m. Saturday, Erin Springs Cemetery, Lindsey. Schaudt’s Glenpool.
Broken Arrow
Swearingin, Kathryn “Kay,” 81, former Mid America Savings and Loan branch manager, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, New Cemetery of Mulberry, Akansas.
Owasso
Albett, William “Jim,” 75, PSO manager, died Tuesday, Nov. 3. Memorial service 2 p.m. Thursday, Meadow Creek United Methodist Church, Collinsville. Floral Haven.
Porter
Stone, Billie Joan “Jan,” 89, retired American Airlines employee, died Tuesday, Nov. 3. Viewing 1-5 p.m. and visitation 3-5 pm. Sunday and service 11 a.m. Monday, both at Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory, Wagoner.
