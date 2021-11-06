 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021
  • Updated
TULSA

Campbell, Jack, 96, construction worker and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Visitation 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

Foster, Jeannette, 96, homemaker and volunteer, died Thursday, Nov. 4. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

Matthews, Robert “Bob” Jr., 88, ConocoPhilips chemical engineer, died Wednesday, Oct. 27. Service 1 p.m. Tuesday, First Presbyterian Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.

Wilkins, James H. Jr., 97, quality-control manager and Army veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 4. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home, and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. 

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Oliver, Bryan, 35, deli worker, died Thursday, Oct. 21. No services planned. Hayhurst.

Collinsville

Swim, Bobbie Jean, 83, RCB Bank bookkeeper, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Coweta

Lingo, Mike, 62, retired principal, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Visitation 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Brown Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Monday, Life.Church, Broken Arrow.

Owasso

Townsend, Josh Randall, 33, Marine Corps military police K-9 handler, died Monday, Nov. 1. Services pending. Mowery.

Vinita

Ivy, Carolyn Sue (Hix), 84, retired Ivy’s Floor Covering co-owner, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, South Grand Lake Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

