Deaths published Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020

TULSA
Carlton, Harold R., 86, school bus driver and truck driver, died Friday, Nov. 27. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Drake, Deborah, 49, retail sales, died Friday, Nov. 20. Services pending. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Krotzer, Willa, 92, clerical/city services, formerly of Sand Springs, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Merrill, Ann MacKenzie, 79, died Tuesday, Nov. 17. Services to be held at a later date. Bixby Funeral Service.
Meyer, Dorothy Campbell, 96, retired Crosby-McKissick Manufacturing Co. receptionist, died Thursday, Nov. 26. Services pending. Moore Southlawn Funeral Home.
Peters, Robert R., geologist, died Thursday, Nov. 26. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home.
Rippetoe, Melvin L., 96, antique dealer and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 26. Services pending. Moore Southlawn Chapel
Walters, Walt, 79, owner of Walters Produce, sales, died Friday, Nov. 27. Memorial services pending. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Brence, George Allen, 78, outside industrial sales and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 18. Visitation noon-8 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday at Moore Southlawn Funeral Home.
Ozment, Larry, 69, optician, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday and service 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Webb, Stephanie Michelle, 44, retail manager, died Sunday, Nov. 22. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service.
Coweta
Wortham, Archie Dean, 86, retired Public Service Co. of Oklahoma control room supervisor and Navy veteran, died Friday, Nov. 27. Services pending. Brown.
Grove
Bradford, Bryan, 53, former machinist, airplane manufacturing, died Tuesday, Nov. 24. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday at Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation in Grove and service 1 p.m. Tuesday at Nichols-Stevens Funeral Chapel, Burial Bell Cemetery in Watts.
Sand Springs
Fillmore, Elizabeth, 100, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 27. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service.
Stillwater
Jones, Debbie, 67, died Nov. 10 at her home in Manitou Springs, Colorado. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Dec. 4, Dighton Marler Funeral Home, Stillwater.
