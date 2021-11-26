 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021
Deaths published Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021

TULSA

Simpson, Lola Jane, 82, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 19. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, Coweta Church of God Prophecy. Brown, Coweta.

Terrell, Billie "Bill" Loran, 80, retired Marine Corps chef and Aramark regional manager, died Tuesday, Nov. 23. Services pending. Brown, Coweta.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Henry, Ernie, 63, retired owner of Nu Way Cleaners in Broken Arrow, died Wednesday, Nov. 17. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, Hayhurst Funeral Home chapel, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst.

Mantooth, Audra Carmaletta, 91, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 26 in Tulsa. Services pending. Brown, Coweta.

Bixby

Rachal, Debbie, 63, homemaker, died Sunday, Nov. 21. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Leonard Marker Funeral Home. Leonard Marker.

Cleveland

Simmons, Betty, 86, retired store manager at Gas N Go, died Wednesday, Nov. 24. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home Cleveland, Oklahoma.

Owasso

Murphy, Thomas Weston, 93, U.S. Air Force chaplain and veteran, died Monday, Nov. 22. Services pending. Mowery.

Death notices policy

