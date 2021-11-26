Deaths published Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021

TULSA
Simpson, Lola Jane, 82, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 19. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, Brown Funeral Home, Coweta. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, Coweta Church of God Prophecy. Brown, Coweta.
Terrell, Billie "Bill" Loran, 80, retired Marine Corps chef and Aramark regional manager, died Tuesday, Nov. 23. Services pending. Brown, Coweta.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Henry, Ernie, 63, retired owner of Nu Way Cleaners in Broken Arrow, died Wednesday, Nov. 17. Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, Hayhurst Funeral Home chapel, Broken Arrow. Hayhurst.
Mantooth, Audra Carmaletta, 91, homemaker, died Friday, Nov. 26 in Tulsa. Services pending. Brown, Coweta.
Bixby
Rachal, Debbie, 63, homemaker, died Sunday, Nov. 21. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Leonard Marker Funeral Home. Leonard Marker.
Cleveland
Simmons, Betty, 86, retired store manager at Gas N Go, died Wednesday, Nov. 24. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home Cleveland, Oklahoma.
Owasso
Murphy, Thomas Weston, 93, U.S. Air Force chaplain and veteran, died Monday, Nov. 22. Services pending. Mowery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.