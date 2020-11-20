 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
Deaths published Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020

TULSA

Nieto, Jose, 92, veteran, died Friday, Nov. 20. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Nunley, Nyla M., 88, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Shaw, Ferris Dale, 87, retired from Rockwell International and Army veteran, formerly of Tulsa, died Monday, Nov. 9. McLaughlin Twin Cities, Niceville, Fla.

Strapason, Ronda, 56, Red Fork Church of God secretary, died Wednesday, Nov. 18. Visitations 4-6 p.m. Sunday and 4-6 p.m. Monday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, Sand Springs, and service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Red Fork Church of God.

Turner, Dale, 70, band director, died Thursday, Nov. 12. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso; service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Clearview Baptist Church, Broken Arrow; and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Enid.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Braun, Richard “Dick,” 90, retired certified public accountant, died Monday, April 13. Private family services. Hayhurst.

Claremore

Parsons, William Jr., 86, electronics technician, died Friday, Nov. 20. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.

Glenpool

Kelley, Larry Sr., 74, heavy-equipment operator and Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 20. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.

Owasso

Lewis, Kevin J., 63, truck driver, died Sunday, Nov. 15. Services pending. Mowery.

Sapulpa

Kramer, Donald B., 86, Postal Service mail carrier and veteran, died Monday, Nov. 16. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, South Heights Cemetery. Smith.

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

