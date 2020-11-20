Deaths published Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020

TULSA
Nieto, Jose, 92, veteran, died Friday, Nov. 20. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Nunley, Nyla M., 88, homemaker, died Thursday, Nov. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Shaw, Ferris Dale, 87, retired from Rockwell International and Army veteran, formerly of Tulsa, died Monday, Nov. 9. McLaughlin Twin Cities, Niceville, Fla.
Strapason, Ronda, 56, Red Fork Church of God secretary, died Wednesday, Nov. 18. Visitations 4-6 p.m. Sunday and 4-6 p.m. Monday, both at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, Sand Springs, and service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Red Fork Church of God.
Turner, Dale, 70, band director, died Thursday, Nov. 12. Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso; service 10:30 a.m. Monday, Clearview Baptist Church, Broken Arrow; and graveside service 2:30 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Enid.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Braun, Richard “Dick,” 90, retired certified public accountant, died Monday, April 13. Private family services. Hayhurst.
Claremore
Parsons, William Jr., 86, electronics technician, died Friday, Nov. 20. Services pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Glenpool
Kelley, Larry Sr., 74, heavy-equipment operator and Army veteran, died Friday, Nov. 20. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, Schaudt’s Funeral Service, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.
Owasso
Lewis, Kevin J., 63, truck driver, died Sunday, Nov. 15. Services pending. Mowery.
Sapulpa
Kramer, Donald B., 86, Postal Service mail carrier and veteran, died Monday, Nov. 16. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, South Heights Cemetery. Smith.
