Deaths published Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021

TULSA
Cotter Smith, Viola, 90, retired Coveter Repair supervisor, died Friday, Nov. 19. Services pending. Moore’s Eastlawn.
Vandervort, Jack W., 99, accountant and Army veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 18. Private family services. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Sikkink, Paul, 76, civil engineer and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 3. Memorial service 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel, Tulsa. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.
Coweta
Green, Dale, 75, retired AEP/PSO journeyman lineman and Army veteran, died Wednesday, Nov. 10. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow; celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, Abiding Harvest Methodist Church, Broken Arrow; and graveside service 11:30 a.m. Monday, Vernon Cemetery.
Oakhurst
Spaulding, Carolyn Lynn, 82, administrative assistant, died Thursday, Nov. 18. Services pending. Moore’s Memory, Tulsa.
Sand Springs
Adams, Raymond, 75, steelworker, died Monday, Oct. 1. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Dillon Funeral Home, and service 10 a.m. Tuesday, View Acres Baptist Church.
