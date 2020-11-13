 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
Deaths published Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

TULSA

Baxter, Emmanuel Woun-Quelleh, 67, nurse, died Thursday, Oct. 29. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

Goleman, Jeremiah Kevin Gene, 28, construction worker, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel, burial to follow at Memorial Park.

Klein, Paul, 63, retired, died Saturday, Nov. 7, in Punta Gorda, Florida. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Tulsa and private family service. Schaudt’s Tulsa.

Ryan, Leland, 91, retired Blue Circle Cement physical tester and Army veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, and graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Ada.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Cardwell, Dorothy C, 82, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 9. Schaudt’s Tulsa.

Leftwich, Wilma, 91, retired education research analyst, died Monday, Nov. 9. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven.

Catoosa

Tipton, Monroe M., 99, Army veteran, mechanic and police officer, died Thursday, Nov. 12. Visitation 5-7 Sunday, Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Wofford Cemetery.

Sand Springs

Clough, Carl William, 72, retired American Airlines aircraft mechanic and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 12. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Holdenville Cemetery.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

