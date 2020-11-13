Deaths published Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

TULSA
Baxter, Emmanuel Woun-Quelleh, 67, nurse, died Thursday, Oct. 29. Service pending. Moore’s Southlawn.
Goleman, Jeremiah Kevin Gene, 28, construction worker, died Thursday, Nov. 5. Celebration of life 2 p.m. Thursday, Schaudt’s Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel, burial to follow at Memorial Park.
Klein, Paul, 63, retired, died Saturday, Nov. 7, in Punta Gorda, Florida. Visitation noon-2 p.m. Sunday, Schaudt’s Tulsa and private family service. Schaudt’s Tulsa.
Ryan, Leland, 91, retired Blue Circle Cement physical tester and Army veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 12. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel, and graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Ada.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Cardwell, Dorothy C, 82, homemaker, died Monday, Nov. 9. Schaudt’s Tulsa.
Leftwich, Wilma, 91, retired education research analyst, died Monday, Nov. 9. Viewing 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven.
Catoosa
Tipton, Monroe M., 99, Army veteran, mechanic and police officer, died Thursday, Nov. 12. Visitation 5-7 Sunday, Add’Vantage Funeral Service, and graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Wofford Cemetery.
Sand Springs
Clough, Carl William, 72, retired American Airlines aircraft mechanic and Navy veteran, died Thursday, Nov. 12. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, and graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Holdenville Cemetery.
