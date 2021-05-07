 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, May 8, 2021
Death notices

Deaths published Saturday, May 8, 2021

TULSA

Doyle, Kathryn Louise, 89, homemaker, died Thursday, May 6. Services pending. Moore’s Memory.

Ontiveros, Jimmy D., 64, general contractor, died Wednesday, May 5. Visitation 10 a.m.-noon Monday and service noon Monday, both at Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Funeral Home. 

Mabry, Edith, 94, real estate agent, died Wednesday, May 5. Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday and service 9 a.m. Monday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home. 

Scholtz, Diana Marie, 58, environmental programs specialist, died Wednesday, May 5. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Kellyville

Thompson, Ronald, 75, minister and Army veteran, died Wednesday, May, 5. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa, and celebration of life 11 a.m. Monday, Kellyville Holiness Church.

Mannford

Dunn, Charles, 69, Webco welder and retired Army first sergeant, died Thursday, April 29. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and celebration of life 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at Smith Funeral Home, Sapulpa.

