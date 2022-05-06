Deaths published Saturday, May 7, 2022

TULSA
Griffith, James Lee Wandesford, 84, American Airlines tool and die maker, died Tuesday, May 3. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Tucker, Marie Roshonda, 50, homemaker, died Thursday, March 5. Services pending. Moore's Memory.
Wood, Bradley Christopher, 37, oil and gas equipment supervisor and Navy veteran, died Monday, May 2. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Horn, Ron, 73, computer systems analyst, died Thursday, May 5. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.
Cleveland, Okla.
Huffines, Alice, 77, died Tuesday, May 3. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Wagoner
Poston, Phyllis, 85, retired teacher and principal, died Tuesday, May 3. Visitation 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Mallett Funeral Home, and service 11 a.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church.
