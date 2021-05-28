Deaths published Saturday May 29, 2021

TULSA
Richardson, Laura, 86, homemaker, died Monday, May 24. Graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Schaudt’s.
Sewell, Sr., Charles Richard, 85, Tulsa Utility Contractors owner and president, died Wednesday, May 26. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday, Mowery Funeral Service, Owasso. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Akdar Shrine Center.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Martin Brown, Suzette, 63, homemaker, died Thursday, May 27. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.