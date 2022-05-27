Deaths published Saturday, May 28, 2022

TULSA
Duncan, Brady, 28, project manager and veteran, died Tuesday, May 24. Service 1 p.m. Saturday, Rivercrest Chapel and Event Center, Bixby, and graveside service 10 a.m. Tuesday, Calvary Cemetery, Tulsa. Bixby South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.
Martin, Todd, 60, printing company CEO, died Wednesday, May 25. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Monday, May 30, Schaudt's Funeral Service, and celebration of life 10 a.m. Tuesday, Cedar Ridge Christian Church, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Winchester
Foreman, Deborah, 70, paralegal, died Monday, May 16. Services pending. McClendon-Winters, Okmulgee.
