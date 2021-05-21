Deaths published Saturday, May. 22, 2021

TULSA
Miller, Judith Ann, 84, retired teacher and administrator, died Tuesday, May 18. Visitation 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday with rosary 10 a.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, all at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Schrader, Susan, 76, St. John Medical Center licensed practical nurse, died Thursday, May 13. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Collinsville
Hennessee, Steven Wayne, 70, It’s A Small World owner, died Thursday, May 20. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.
Owasso
Sharpe, Florence Irene, 86, homemaker, died Monday, May 17. Services pending. Mowery.
Perry
Pancoast, Curtis, 85, insurance adjuster, died Sunday, May 16. Wake was held Friday at Brown-Dugger Funeral Home; service 2 p.m. Saturday, Morrison Christian Church, Morrison.
Sand Springs
Briggs, Leota Tallent, 81, retired Lloyd E. Rader Center mailroom employee, died Thursday, May 20. Visitations noon-8 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, all at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.
