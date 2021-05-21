 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, May. 22, 2021
Deaths published Saturday, May. 22, 2021

TULSA

Miller, Judith Ann, 84, retired teacher and administrator, died Tuesday, May 18. Visitation 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday with rosary 10 a.m. Thursday and funeral Mass 11 a.m. Thursday, all at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Schrader, Susan, 76, St. John Medical Center licensed practical nurse, died Thursday, May 13. Service 10 a.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel, and graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Collinsville

Hennessee, Steven Wayne, 70, It’s A Small World owner, died Thursday, May 20. Services pending. Mowery, Owasso.

Owasso

Sharpe, Florence Irene, 86, homemaker, died Monday, May 17. Services pending. Mowery.

Perry

Pancoast, Curtis, 85, insurance adjuster, died Sunday, May 16. Wake was held Friday at Brown-Dugger Funeral Home; service 2 p.m. Saturday, Morrison Christian Church, Morrison.

Sand Springs

Briggs, Leota Tallent, 81, retired Lloyd E. Rader Center mailroom employee, died Thursday, May 20. Visitations noon-8 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, all at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

