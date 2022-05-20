Deaths published Saturday, May 21, 2022

TULSA
Fenster, Irene Turk, 95, homemaker, died Wednesday, May 18. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Rose Hill Memorial Park. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Red Kettle, Rochelle, 34, residential cleaner, died Wednesday, May 18. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, and service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Schaudt's Funeral Service.
Sloan, George J. Jr., 91, former Sloan's Jewelers owner, died Tuesday, May 17. Rosary 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, and funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Thursday, both at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Ivy.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Hughes, Velda, 77, died Thursday, May 19. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Owasso
Leigh, Mary Ellen, 85, homemaker, died Monday, May 16. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Parks, Wilsie Christina "Chris" (Peterson), 87, retired Don's Cleaners owner, died Thursday, May 19. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
