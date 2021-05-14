 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Saturday, May 15, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Saturday, May 15, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Looney, Alta, 91, insurance underwriter, died Tuesday, May 11. Services pending. Schaudt’s.

Cadieux, LaReda, 81, homemaker, died Thursday, April 13 . Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow. 

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Coweta

Potter, Isaiah, 24, Trenton Public Schools paraprofessional and educator, died Tuesday, May 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Coweta Assembly of God.

Owasso

Lee, Wanou, 31, Whirlpool assembly worker, died Wednesday, May 5. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.

Watonga

Nelson, Johnny, 73, died Monday, May 10. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Vernon Cemetery, Lamont. Trout, Ponca City. 

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News