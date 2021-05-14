Deaths published Saturday, May 15, 2021

TULSA
Looney, Alta, 91, insurance underwriter, died Tuesday, May 11. Services pending. Schaudt’s.
Cadieux, LaReda, 81, homemaker, died Thursday, April 13 . Private family services. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Coweta
Potter, Isaiah, 24, Trenton Public Schools paraprofessional and educator, died Tuesday, May 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Coweta Assembly of God.
Owasso
Lee, Wanou, 31, Whirlpool assembly worker, died Wednesday, May 5. Graveside service 10 a.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa. Moore’s Southlawn, Tulsa.
Watonga
Nelson, Johnny, 73, died Monday, May 10. Graveside service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Mount Vernon Cemetery, Lamont. Trout, Ponca City.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.