Deaths published Saturday, May 14, 2022

  • Updated
TULSA

Williams, Joseph "Joe," 81, auto body repairman, died Tuesday, May 10. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Bays, Ed, 68, Bayco Home Construction millwright, died Wednesday, May 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home. 

Gissendaner, Robert, 81, retired Ford Glass Plant millwright and union representative, died Sunday, May 8. Service 11 a.m. Monday, The Assembly. Hayhurst.

Claremore

Eichelberger, Judy, 78, died Wednesday, May 11. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church, Verdigris. Rice.

Sharpe, Ruth, 101, homemaker, died Sunday, May 8. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, First United Methodist Church, Checotah. MMS-Payne.

Stanfield, Jerald, 84, business owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, May 12. Services pending. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage, Tulsa.

Huntington, Texas

Hall, Donald L., 87, visitation 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday and inurnment service 11 a.m.  Saturday, May 21, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Broken Arrow.

Jenks

Hill, Patsy Marie (Garton), 87, retired secretary, died Wednesday, May 11. No services planned. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

