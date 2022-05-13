Deaths published Saturday, May 14, 2022

TULSA
Williams, Joseph "Joe," 81, auto body repairman, died Tuesday, May 10. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home Chapel.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Broken Arrow
Bays, Ed, 68, Bayco Home Construction millwright, died Wednesday, May 11. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday and service 11 a.m. Tuesday, both at Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Gissendaner, Robert, 81, retired Ford Glass Plant millwright and union representative, died Sunday, May 8. Service 11 a.m. Monday, The Assembly. Hayhurst.
Claremore
Eichelberger, Judy, 78, died Wednesday, May 11. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, First Baptist Church, Verdigris. Rice.
Sharpe, Ruth, 101, homemaker, died Sunday, May 8. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, First United Methodist Church, Checotah. MMS-Payne.
Stanfield, Jerald, 84, business owner and Army veteran, died Thursday, May 12. Services pending. Gary Kelley's Add'Vantage, Tulsa.
Huntington, Texas
Hall, Donald L., 87, visitation 10:30-11 a.m. Saturday and inurnment service 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Broken Arrow.
Jenks
Hill, Patsy Marie (Garton), 87, retired secretary, died Wednesday, May 11. No services planned. Mark Griffith Westwood, Tulsa.
