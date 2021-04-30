 Skip to main content
Deaths published Saturday, May 1, 2021
Deaths published Saturday, May 1, 2021

TULSA

Andregg, Mark, 55, orthodontist, died Friday, April 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Andregg, Nathan, 20, died Friday, April 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Andregg, Shannon, 55, homemaker, died Friday, May 23. Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial.

Conrath, Mark William, 63, certified public accountant, died Tuesday, April 27. Graveside service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Pawhuska City Cemetery, Pawhuska. Moore’s Rosewood.

Snodgrass, Bill, 92, retired General Electric Aircraft Engine Division toolmaker and Navy veteran, died Monday, April 19. Memorial service will be held Sunday, Aug. 15, Shiloh United Methodist Church, Cincinnati, Ohio. Hayhurst, Broken Arrow. 

Sturge Piland, Mary Ann, 90, architectural designer, formerly of Tulsa, died Sunday, April 18. Services pending. Moore’s Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Broken Arrow

Swank, Jimmy David, 85, manufacturing entrepreneur, died Monday, April 26. Graveside service was held Thursday. Schaudt’s, Tulsa.

Coweta

Snider, Kenneth Aaron “Ken,” 63, retired Saint Francis Hospital first-class stationary engineer, died Sunday, April 25. Celebration of life 10 a.m. Monday, CrossPoint Baptist Church. Brown.

Owasso

Buker, Phil, 88, American Airlines mechanic and Navy veteran, died Thursday, April 29. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn, Tulsa.

Spencer, Melvin Dale, 75, Owasso Public Schools teacher and coach, died Wednesday, April 28. Visitations 1-4 p.m. Sunday and 4-7 p.m. Monday, both at Mowery Funeral Service; and service 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church.

Sand Springs

Shipman, William Franklin “Will,” 66, retired electrician, died Thursday, April 29. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

