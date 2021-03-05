Deaths published Saturday, March 6, 2021

TULSA
Doty, Lorraine, 88, banking credit officer, died Tuesday, March 2. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday and service 2 p.m. Monday, both at Schaudt’s Funeral Service.
Graefe, Elaine Laverle, 75, died Tuesday, March 2. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, Asbury United Methodist Church. Gary Kelley’s Add’Vantage.
Kell, Edward “Ed” Howard, 89, truck driver, died Wednesday, March 3. Visitation noon-6 p.m. Sunday and service 10 a.m. Monday, both at Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
McManus, James “Jim” Jr., 90, retired Oil Dynamics Inc. foreman and Navy veteran, died Friday, March 5. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck, Sand Springs.
McWilliams, Gregory J., 72, invasive cardiologist, died Wednesday, March 3. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow. Memorial service pending. Floral Haven, Broken Arrow.
Medina, Jose R., 86, physician and Army veteran, died Tuesday, March 2. Visitation 5 p.m. Monday and rosary 6 p.m. Monday, both at Cascia Hall St. Rita Chapel, and funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, Christ the King Church and livestreamed. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Robb, Mary Catherine, 78, elementary school teacher, died Friday, March 5. Services pending. Fitzgerald Ivy.
Schick, Dan, 64. Continental Rescources financial manager, died Saturday, Feb 27. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow.
Schick, Kim, 60, registered dental hygienist, died Saturday, Feb. 27. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Hayhurst Funeral Home, Broken Arrow, and service 11 a.m. Monday, First United Methodist Church, Broken Arrow.
Weber, David M., 66, certified public accountant, died Friday, March 5. Services pending. Moore’s Rosewood.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Cleveland, Okla.
Richardson, Bill, 77, retired Mid-Con pumper, died Sunday, Feb. 28. Visitation 1-6 p.m. Sunday, March 7, Chapman-Black Funeral Home, and memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Keystone Golf Course.
Coweta
Morrow, Norman Lewis Sr., 84, retired Jiffy Lube owner, died Thursday, March 4. Services pending. Brown.
Owasso
Wylie, Gregory Steven, 63, homebuilder, died Saturday, Dec. 12. Services pending. Mowery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.