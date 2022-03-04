Deaths published Saturday, March 5, 2022

TULSA
Alcorn, Betty, 91, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 7, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel.
Cramton, Harry O., 86, retired hairdresser and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, March 3. Services pending. Ninde Brookside.
Hight, Mike Samuel, 62, insurance and risk management worker, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Services pending. Schaudt's.
Shumard, Angela, 59, sales marketing agent, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Celebration of life pending. Schaudt's.
Smartt, Delores, 88, died Tuesday, March 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Thomason, Matthew "Matt" J., 39, Tulsack operator, died Saturday, Feb. 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Bixby
Davis, Carl Lee, 88, retired brick mason and Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 2. Memorial visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.
Cleveland, Okla.
Storckman, Lucas, 33, died Tuesday, March 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black.
Hominy
Bighorse, Debra, 69, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Osage
Collins, Cecil, 64, died Wednesday, March 2. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.
Owasso
Hammer, Jerry Lynne, 67, Hammer Construction owner, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Services pending. Mowery.
Sand Springs
Fielden, Melba, 81, homemaker, died Thursday, March 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dillon Funeral Service, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oneta Holiness Church, Broken Arrow.
Miller, Donald Tyrone "Don," 84, retired Sun Refinery instrument technician, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.
