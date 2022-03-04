 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deaths published Saturday, March 5, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Alcorn, Betty, 91, homemaker, died Monday, Feb. 28. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 7, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Schaudt's Funeral Service Chapel. 

Cramton, Harry O., 86, retired hairdresser and Air Force veteran, died Thursday, March 3. Services pending. Ninde Brookside. 

Hight, Mike Samuel, 62, insurance and risk management worker, died Thursday, Feb. 24. Services pending. Schaudt's.

Shumard, Angela, 59, sales marketing agent, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Celebration of life pending. Schaudt's.

Smartt, Delores, 88, died Tuesday, March 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Thomason, Matthew "Matt" J., 39, Tulsack operator, died Saturday, Feb. 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Bixby

Davis, Carl Lee, 88, retired brick mason and Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 2. Memorial visitation 5-7 p.m. Monday, Leonard-Marker Funeral Home.

Cleveland, Okla.

Storckman, Lucas, 33, died Tuesday, March 1. Services pending. Chapman-Black.

Hominy

Bighorse, Debra, 69, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Osage

Collins, Cecil, 64, died Wednesday, March 2. Services pending. Chapman-Black, Cleveland, Okla.

Owasso

Hammer, Jerry Lynne, 67, Hammer Construction owner, died Sunday, Feb. 27. Services pending. Mowery.

Sand Springs

Fielden, Melba, 81, homemaker, died Thursday, March 3. Visitation 6-8 p.m. Monday,  Dillon Funeral Service, and service 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oneta Holiness Church, Broken Arrow.

Miller, Donald Tyrone "Don," 84, retired Sun Refinery instrument technician, died Tuesday, Feb. 22. Services pending. Mobley-Groesbeck.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert