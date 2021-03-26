 Skip to main content

Deaths published Saturday March 27, 2021
Deaths published Saturday March 27, 2021

TULSA

Cook, Carl L., 89, oil and gas executive and Army veteran, died Friday, March 26. Services pending. Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

Snider, Robert Stephen “Steve,” 77, retired school band director, died Monday, March 1. Celebration of life 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, First Presbyterian Church, Sand Springs. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs.

Litterell, Nowanna Dean, 93, homemaker, died Friday, March 26. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Graveside service 11 a.m., Monday, Woodland Cemetery, Sand Springs.

Thompson, R. Geneva (Hurt), 95, restaurant owner, died Thursday, March 25, 2021. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Monday 29, Rose Cemetery in Rose, Okla. 

Willis, Fred “Freddie,” 61, Freddie’s Hamburgers owner, died Thursday, March 25. Viewing 8 a.m.-8 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday and webcast service 1 p.m. Tuesday, both at Moore’s Eastlawn Funeral Home. 

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Claremore

Jauquet, Eric, 48, National Guard Air Force pilot, died Sunday, March 21, Service 11 a.m. Saturday, First Baptist Church. MMS-Payne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Cleveland, Okla.

Stephens Glasgow, Frances L., 92, insurance office manager, died Monday, March 22. Visitation: Service 10 a.m. Sunday, St. Bede’s Episcopal Church. Interment 2 p.m. Monday, Rose Hill Cemetery, Ardmore. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.

Owasso

Burford, Phil, 76, Hillcrest Medical Center toxicology technician and Navy veteran, died Wednesday, March 24. Visitation 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Mowery Funeral Service. Service 1 p.m. Monday, Southwood Baptist Church, Tulsa. 

Sand Springs

Ward, Robert “Bobby,” 72, drywall contractor and Army veteran, died Wednesday, March 24. Service 3 p.m. Sunday, Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service. 

