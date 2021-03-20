 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths published Saturday, March 21, 2021
0 entries

Deaths published Saturday, March 21, 2021

  • Updated
  • 0

TULSA

Hixenbaugh, Frances Annette, 84, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 16. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.

Hood, Evaleeta, 86, retired cashier for Bud’s Food Stores, died Friday, March 19. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Graveside service noon, Monday, Old Bokoshe Memorial Gardens, Bokoshe.

Lieser Jr., Robert, 93, Tulsa City-County librarian, died Tuesday, March 16. Memorial service pending. Stanleys Funeral and Cremation.

Merritt, Lonnie C., 77, hospital maintenance worker and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, March 13. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, March 28, Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, March 29 Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.

Tipton, Robin, 58, teacher, died Wednesday, March 17. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Villaseñor, Juan Adrian, 48, WEBCO employee, died Monday, March 15. Rosary 6 p.m. Sunday, visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, all at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.

STATE/AREA

Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.

Beggs

Lucas, Diana, 72, homemaker, died Sunday, March 14. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Shipman Funeral Home and Crematory, Wagoner.

Broken Arrow

Stevenson, Jerry, 81, Yale Cleaners co-owner and Air National Guard veteran, died Thursday, March 18. Visitation 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.

Catoosa

Kiger, Joe, 81, retired McNabb Rock employee, died Friday, March 19. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Bella Donna Event Center. MMSPayne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Claremore.

Claremore

Johnson, Ruby, 94, homemaker, died Friday, March 19. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mount Hope Cemetery, Afton. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa. 

Cleveland, Okla.

Thompson, Robert, 56, hot end supervisor for Ardagh Glass, died Thursday, March 18. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.

Jenks

Conn, Bryan B., 51, veteran, died Friday, March 5. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow. 

Owasso

Robinson, Alice, 86, homemaker, died Wednesday, March 17. Private family service. MMS-Payne Funeral Home, Claremore.

Death notices policy

Death notices include basic information about the deceased: the person’s name, age, occupation, date of death, place of death, visitation and service information. They are available only to funeral homes. Fees are waived when a full obituary is published or in cases in which funeral homes have waived fees due to hardship. Funeral homes can submit death notices with an online submission form. If there are questions about the online form, call 918-581-8503 for assistance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Funeral homes also can call 918-581-8347 for assistance between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. Death notices must be received by 8 p.m. to appear in the following day’s paper.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News