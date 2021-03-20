Deaths published Saturday, March 21, 2021

TULSA
Hixenbaugh, Frances Annette, 84, homemaker, died Tuesday, March 16. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, Moore's Southlawn Funeral Home.
Hood, Evaleeta, 86, retired cashier for Bud’s Food Stores, died Friday, March 19. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Moore’s Eastlawn Chapel. Graveside service noon, Monday, Old Bokoshe Memorial Gardens, Bokoshe.
Lieser Jr., Robert, 93, Tulsa City-County librarian, died Tuesday, March 16. Memorial service pending. Stanleys Funeral and Cremation.
Merritt, Lonnie C., 77, hospital maintenance worker and Air Force veteran, died Saturday, March 13. Visitation 3-6 p.m. Sunday, March 28, Gary Kelley's Add’Vantage Funeral Service. Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, March 29 Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson.
Tipton, Robin, 58, teacher, died Wednesday, March 17. Memorial service 12:30 p.m. Monday, Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Villaseñor, Juan Adrian, 48, WEBCO employee, died Monday, March 15. Rosary 6 p.m. Sunday, visitation 6-8 p.m. Sunday and Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday, all at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service.
STATE/AREA
Funeral home, church and cemetery locations are in the city under which the death notice is listed unless otherwise noted.
Beggs
Lucas, Diana, 72, homemaker, died Sunday, March 14. Memorial service 1 p.m. Monday, Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson. Shipman Funeral Home and Crematory, Wagoner.
Broken Arrow
Stevenson, Jerry, 81, Yale Cleaners co-owner and Air National Guard veteran, died Thursday, March 18. Visitation 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hayhurst Funeral Home.
Catoosa
Kiger, Joe, 81, retired McNabb Rock employee, died Friday, March 19. Memorial service 2 p.m. Tuesday, Bella Donna Event Center. MMSPayne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Claremore.
Claremore
Johnson, Ruby, 94, homemaker, died Friday, March 19. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mount Hope Cemetery, Afton. Moore’s Southlawn Funeral Home, Tulsa.
Cleveland, Okla.
Thompson, Robert, 56, hot end supervisor for Ardagh Glass, died Thursday, March 18. Services pending. Chapman-Black Funeral Home.
Jenks
Conn, Bryan B., 51, veteran, died Friday, March 5. No services planned. Floral Haven Funeral Home, Broken Arrow.
Owasso
Robinson, Alice, 86, homemaker, died Wednesday, March 17. Private family service. MMS-Payne Funeral Home, Claremore.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.